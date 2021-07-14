ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College is expanding its process technology program to include wind energy.
This fall, NOC will begin offering an associate of applied science degree in electronic technology, with an emphasis as a wind energy technician.
As reported in December 2020, NOC has been working with Enel Green Power, Oklahoma’s second-largest wind operator, to establish this program and is working with other industrial partners to promote the program, according to an announcement from NOC Wednesday.
In fall 2020, 13 students were enrolled in the Introduction to Wind class and will continue in the program. Several of these students already have secured jobs in the wind industry, according to NOC.
Enel Green Power also established a scholarship to enable students to pursue a wind energy career.
Wind is the fastest growing occupation in Oklahoma with a 64.5% projected growth from 2018-2028, according to NOC.
Wind energy now accounts for 35.38% of the electric grid in Oklahoma. Currently, there are 9,048 megawatts of installed capacity, with an additional 1,017 MW under construction. In five northern Oklahoma counties — Kay, Grant, Noble, Garfield and Osage — there is 1,719 MW of installed capacity, almost 20% of the Oklahoma capacity. There are current approximately 890 turbines in these counties.
In 2019, a typical American home used about 10,649 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, so one typical 1.5 MW turbine produces the same electric energy that is required by approximately 332 households.
