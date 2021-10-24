Nitrogen is a vital component for building forage biomass and grain yield, management of nitrogen is critical for a successful crop. Nitrogen is a mobile nutrient and can be lost or become unavailable to plants.
Due to these risks, the best management practice is to split apply nitrogen. These split applications typically occur at planting and prior to spring green up for winter crop like wheat and canola. Different production systems will require more or less nitrogen up front than others.
In a dual-purpose or grazeout wheat system, more nitrogen is needed early compared to a grain only system. A grain-only system needs about 2 pounds of nitrogen per bushel of seed produced, or 80 pounds of nitrogen for a 40-bushel grain yield. Producing wheat forage is greatly influenced by available nitrogen to the wheat crop, so more nitrogen is needed in a dual-purpose or grazeout system to produce adequate forage. It takes about 60 pounds of nitrogen to produce one ton of wheat forage. So in a dual-purpose system 60-70 pound of nitrogen will be needed at planting compared to 30-40 pounds of nitrogen for a grain-only system. The second application of nitrogen typically is applied late fall to early spring.
For grain-only producers, does the old rule of thumb of 2 pounds of per bushel still hold true when reviewing recent long-term data? When looking at 15 years of field trial data from the Oklahoma State University North Central Research Station near Lahoma, the optimum pounds of nitrogen per bushel ranged from 0 to 3.2. The average pounds of nitrogen per bushel to reach an economic optimum nitrogen rate was 1.6; however, if 2 pounds per bushel was applied the grain yield would have been maximized 13 out of those 15 years.
Split application often is a best management practice in canola as well. The canola crop needs enough nitrogen to produce a healthy crop to better withstand the winter. Too much nitrogen in the fall or at planting can result in excessively large plants going into winter. Excessive nitrogen and prolonged warm growing conditions can lead to winter survival issues if the plants growing point starts to vertically elongate. Canola needs about 2.5 pounds of nitrogen per bushel of seed yield, or 100 pounds of nitrogen for a 40-bushel yield.
It is almost impossible to determine the total nitrogen needs at the time of planting. Topdressing nitrogen on wheat and canola is a good management practice because it decreases the risk of nitrogen losses as well as benefiting from influencing late-season nitrogen recommendations based on the potential of the crop. Topdress application rates can be impacted by current expectations of the crop and weather forecasts. Basically, estimating the yield potential becomes more accurate as the season progresses.
Utilizing tools at hand can dramatically influence nitrogen recommendations. Applying nitrogen-rich strips in early fall can help estimate nitrogen demands throughout the year. This management tool can assist in determining nitrogen deficiencies or sufficiency. The nitrogen-rich strips can be as simple as hand spreading a few cups of urea (46-0-0) or using custom built applicators on UAVs or tractors. The strips can be used to visually determine if there is enough nitrogen or not. If the strip cannot be seen, then there is no need to apply nitrogen at that time. If the strip can easily be seen, then more nitrogen is needed.
In addition to using nitrogen-rich strips, all OSU Extension offices have access to a GreenSeeker crop sensor. The hand held sensors estimate the biomass and greenness of the crop both in and out of the nitrogen-rich strip.
Using the data from the sensor and an online calculator, yield estimates can be computed. This tool can help producers determine the yield potential of their crop with and without added nitrogen to make economic decisions on if or how much nitrogen needs to be topdressed.
From past on-farm data, utilizing nitrogen-rich strips with a handheld sensor averaged a net profit of $10 per acre or more.
Contact your local OSU County Extension Office for more information.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
