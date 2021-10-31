By Enid News & Eagle
Garfield County 4-H members had another successful year and were honored at their recent annual reception.
The most coveted award is the Garfield County Hall of Fame Award. This year’s Hall of Fame recipient was Madison Nickels, a junior at Enid High School.
She is an eight-year 4-H member and a member of Oklahoma 4-H Key Club. Nickels has served on the county and district leadership team and currently is serving on the State 4-H Council as the state reporter. She also serves as a State 4-H Ambassador and a State Healthy Living Ambassador. She is a Level 1 and Level 2 state project winner in fabrics and fashion.
Nickels will receive a $500 scholarship sponsored by the Herbert and Conner family, the traveling trophy and her picture will be on display at the Garfield County Extension Office for the next two years.
The 2021 county officers were installed: Summer Prince, Garber, president; Ethan Haggard, Kremlin-Hillsdale, vice president; Madison Nickels, Enid, secretary; Joe Sharp, Covington-Douglas, reporter; Shelbi Prince, Garber, recreation leader; Hayden Deeds, Garber, executive; and Conner Quintero, Chisholm, executive.
Thomas Goyen, Kremlin-Hillsdale agricultural education teacher, received the Friend of 4-H Award for his continued support and help of 4-H members in Kremlin and throughout the county.
This year three students completed their first-year record book. They were Sydnee Prince, Garber, and Josiah Benson and Victory Shifflett, both of Waukomis. They received T-shirts donated by P&K Equipment.
Garfield County Trust Authority sponsors the trophies and awards that are given for the judging events at the Garfield County Fair. Several members competed in the consumer judging contest and the crops judging contest. High junior individual consumer was Josiah Benson, Waukomis, and senior high individual consumer was Madison Nickels, Enid. High crop judging senior individual was Shelbi Prince, Garber, and high crop judging junior individual was Gus McReyonlds, Covington. Ethan Haggard, Kremlin, was the senior individual winner for the FCS Skill-a-thon, and Bailey Nickels, Enid, was the junior individual winner. Bailey Nickels was presented the Outstanding Exhibitor Award.
The Standard of Achievement Award is based on this past year’s work in 4-H. There are five levels with each level signifying higher levels of participation. Those receiving the Green Clover Award were Kade Mendel, Covington; Bentley Wickersham, Enid; Anna Ratzlaff, Kremlin; Tylee Elmore, Kremlin; Layden Cartmell, Kremlin; Chayley Nickeson, Kremlin; Calecy Nickeson, Kremlin; Charlie Benson, Waukomis; and Hanna Simic, Garber. Receiving the Bronze Award were Gus McReynolds, Covington; Monte McReynolds, Covington; Lindy Pitts, Pioneer; Josiah Benson, Waukomis; and Sydnee Prince, Garber. The Silver Award went to Joe Sharp, Covington ; Shelbi Prince, Garber; Conner Quintero, Chisholm; and Bailey Nickels, Enid. Ethan Haggard, Kremlin, and Hayden Deeds, Garber, received the Gold Award, and Morgan Meyer, OBA; Madison Nickels, Enid; and Summer Prince, Garber, received the Double Gold award.
Garfield County is the only county in the state to still have a Rural Rotatory organization. They have sponsored the Rural Rotatory Leadership Award since 1926. This year’s winner was Morgan Meyer.
Five junior 4-H members received the Blue Award. Selection was based on their record book and an interview. This year’s winners were Lindy Pitts, Shelbi Prince, Bailey Nickels, Conner Quintero and Joe Sharp. American Farmers and Ranchers sponsor the Outstanding Junior 4-H Award, and this year’s winner was Shelbi Prince. The Farm Bureau Women’s Committee sponsors the Outstanding First Year Member Award, and it went to Josiah Benson. Farm Bureau sponsors the $500 Farm Bureau Senior 4-H Scholarship and it went to Bailey Hoeltzel, Kremlin. The Danforth I Dare You Award is a recognition of excellence of character and well-balanced development, and this year’s winners were Summer Prince and Hayden Deeds. Five senior 4-H members were chosen for the Blue Award. They were Morgan Meyer, Madison Nickels, Ethan Haggard, Hayden Deeds and Summer Prince.
Winning trips is something each 4-H’er looks forward to. Hayden Deeds was selected this year to attend Denver Western Roundup in January. Madison Nickels will be representing Garfield County at the National Congress trip to Atlanta next fall.
Ethan Haggard received the Citizenship Award and a $150 check from Farm Credit of Enid. Summer Prince received the Leadership Award and a $150 check also sponsored by Farm Credit of Enid. Madison Nickels received the Achievement Award and a $150 check sponsored by the family of the late Lanora Donahoo, longtime 4-H supporter.
Two outstanding volunteers were recognized this year. Sasha McReynolds won the Outstanding Volunteer Award for her work with the Covington 4-H Club, and longtime volunteer Deirdre Postier won the Lifetime Volunteer Award for her service as the Pioneer 4-H Club Leader.
