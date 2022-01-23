Howdy market watchers. The U.S. is in the deep freeze.
Cold temperatures are being felt from coast to coast with snow in areas, but still virtually nothing for the winter wheat belt. Looking at NOAA’s 8-14 day weather outlook starting late January into early February, the probability of above-normal temperatures are forecast to be 40%-60% likely across the southwest of the U.S., while above-normal precipitation probability has increased to 40%-50% for much of the country, while the eastern corn belt’s likelihood of above-normal moisture is 50%-60%. Yes, it’s hard to believe, but rain chances are actually back and improving.
However, we need more than a drop. To end the drought, much of the southwestern states need 3-6 inches over the next month. There is talk that we can expect a wetter-than-normal February, which, if materializes, means it could be a tricky topdressing season. With a dry fall and start to winter ,combined with elevated fertilizer prices, much of the winter wheat will need spring topdressing. Nitrogen prices have softened in the past month led by urea, while UAN prices have remained relatively steady.
Natural gas prices have started to rebound after significant volatility in recent weeks. Combined with improved rain chances and higher wheat prices, I believe we could see a lot of spring demand that will see nitrogen prices firm back up again. On-farm storage for liquid or dry fertilizer is becoming more prevalent and is a good way for farmers to buy when the market presents an opportunity and also ensures you have the product when you and the weather are ready to apply. With supply chain issues and fewer trucks on the road, getting the fertilizer when you need it, even if you have prepaid for it, can be problematic. If you’re interested in liquid tanks, let us know as we have access to them.
If you’re considering how much nitrogen to apply for topdressing, consider implementing the unique variable rate solution through Ninja Ag (https://ninjaag.com). This variable rate nitrogen solution utilizing satellite or drone imagery allows you to optimize the placement of nitrogen by calibrating NDVI imagery through the in-field, active Greenseeker device from Trimble. Simply put, it maximizes yield by getting the nitrogen where you need it and in the quantity that you need it. With high nitrogen costs and the need to maximize yields in today’s higher input cost environment, variable rate nitrogen through Ninja Ag should be a high priority for producers. Consult your area agronomist about making Ninja Ag’s solution available on your farm. This product works for wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton and canola anywhere in the U.S. as well as internationally.
The Ninja Ag team also offers customized algorithms so you can adjust your recommendations. Each pass with Ninja Ag also has the potential to generate carbon credits that increase cash flow of your farm. Before the next rain, put out a strip of higher nitrogen levels called an N-Rich Strip to show you if you need additional N on the rest of the field or not. Ninja Ag will do the rest. Precision tools such as this are critical in a higher input cost environment. Furthermore, by knowing your exact fertilizer needs and placement, you can better predict yields, which allows you to more accurately estimate bushels to protect in the market through put options, futures or forward contracts.
In a shortened trading week with ag markets closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, wheat, corn and soybeans surged arresting the recent selloff. The developing conflict on the Russia-Ukraine border served to cause nervousness among wheat traders with that area dominating global exports. China’s re-emerging interest in U.S. wheat, corn and soybeans also helped create a tailwind that saw a two-day jump of 54, 26 and 66 cents over Tuesday and Wednesday’s trading sessions. New crop July 2022 KC wheat closed the week at $7.98 ½, new crop December 2022 corn and milo at $5.65¼ and new crop November 2022 soybeans at $13.16¼. December 2022 new crop cotton closed at 98.85 cents per pound.
Soybean futures finished Friday with an inside day on the chart, lower high and higher low, suggesting that a breakout, up or down, could see follow through in that direction. With corn futures breaking higher on Friday, we may see the same for soybeans this next week as the battle for acres heats up.
Front month March corn futures made a new recent high on Friday toward the close. As discussed in recent articles, I believe there is more upside potential for the corn market. Should corn keep pushing, this should support wheat. However, improved rain chances in the U.S. next month could see pressure put on wheat futures in the coming weeks. Should we see the Russian military cross the Ukrainian border, that could see an explosive upside move for wheat. Time will tell, but we should know within the next week or perhaps next several days. The $8.08 level, at the 50-day moving average, is strong resistance for the July 2022 KC wheat at this time.
For producers feeding cattle, I would advise upward protection on corn prices. The USDA’s monthly Cattle-on-Feed report was released on Friday. Jan. 1 on-feed numbers came in higher than expected at 101%, as compared to last year versus 99.7%. December placements were much higher than expected at 106% versus the average trade guess of 101.8%. December marketings were equal to last year, slightly lower than the 100.9% expected. With higher on-feed, significantly higher placements and lower marketings, this report had a bearish bias.
Weakness in feeder futures further pressured by a falling equity market may have partially reflected these expectations, but it would seem there could be more selling ahead in the short term. With stockers coming off wheat pasture early due to drought combined with feed yard turnover slowing due to lower kill rates due to labor issues from omicron, there could be short-term weakness in this feeder market in particular. I would advise producers to protect the downside. We’ve gotten this far and wouldn’t gamble on the next couple months without protecting these prices. Premiums also will be cheaper given less time value. After producers market cattle this spring, consider buying call options as I do think there is potential for prices to rebound into late spring and summer. Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) is 13 weeks out for the nearest protection, which takes us to late April. Put options can be bought on March futures which expire at the end of March. LRP is basically a subsidized put option, but there are other differences as well including the ability to pay the premium after the coverage expires instead of upfront.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.