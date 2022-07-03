Happy Independence Day market watchers. While you’re enjoying the summer sun and fireworks this weekend, let us reflect on the freedoms we enjoy as individuals and businesses in this great country.
While the most important aspects of our democracy are tested from time to time, it makes us stronger in our resolve to free enterprise and independent thinking.
It sure seemed like grain traders started the holiday early this week with buyers all but absent in Thursday and Friday trading. The USDA Grain Stocks and Acreage report that coincided with the end of the month, end of the quarter, halfway mark of 2022 and ahead of a major U.S. holiday, triggered long liquidation. The lack of an immediate weather issue in the corn belt also lent persuasion to the bear camp. The extent of precipitation coverage this weekend will determine directional trade for the corn market in particular.
U.S. corn planting is now complete while soybeans are 2% from completion. U.S. corn crop conditions this past week slipped 3% to 67% good to excellent though still above last year. Soybean conditions also declined 3% to 65% good to excellent, 5% above last year.
USDA’s June 1 grain stocks came in slightly above average trade expectations for corn, soybeans and wheat. Corn stocks were 6% above June 2021 and soybean stocks were 26% above last year, while wheat stocks were down 22% or 185 million bushels below this time last year.
The acreage figures held some bigger surprises. Corn planted acreage was down 4% from 2021, but 60,000 acres above average trade guesses and 400,000 acres above March planting intentions. Soybean acreage was up 1% over last year, but 2.12 million acres below average trade guesses and 2.6 million below March planting intentions. That was a huge miss for soybeans. Planted acres in Minnesota, North and South Dakota will be resurveyed in July given wet conditions and many unplanted acres. Changes, if any, will be reflected in the August crop production report.
Acreage for all classes of wheat were up 1% and 75,000 acres above average trade estimates. Winter wheat acreage also was up 1% versus June 2021, but 300,000 acres below average trade guesses and 230,000 acres below March intensions. Depending on where final yields come in, we could see production levels drop due to lower acres. Cotton acreage was up 11% versus last June and 284,000 acres above trade expectations and 244,000 acres above March intentions. It was no surprise that soybeans reacted most positively to the numbers with November new crop popping up to $15.07¾. This soon faded with traders liquidating ahead of the long weekend. Soybeans traded in a 56-cent range on Thursday closing lower followed by a 62-cent selloff Friday to close below $14.00. This was a $1.12 per bushel range for the week from high to low taking back all the Monday-Wednesday gains. December corn dropped 50 cents on Thursday and Friday to close the week at $6.07½, below the 200-day moving average at $6.14.
Trading the wheat market in the past 10 sessions has been like catching a falling knife. Tuesday’s inside day on KC wheat followed by a higher high and higher low over the previous session was a signal that this market had potentially bottomed for the time being. After getting a small rally overnight and early session Thursday, it was all down from there. Thursday and Friday sessions alone saw a $1.00 per bushel drop in now front-month September KC wheat futures closing below the 200-day moving average. That caps off a 10-session loss of nearly $2.50 per bushel and $4.75 since the most recent high at $13.80 on May 17. Just wow!
What has changed since mid-May? The latest 75 basis point interest rate hike by the Fed tamed trader appetite for the inflation trade for one. North American harvest pressure is the next with yields in some areas coming in better than expected despite severe drought conditions. The verdict is still out on yields however with a high variability as harvest progresses north. Overall, winter wheat is less than halfway complete. Spring wheat conditions are improving at 59% good to excellent and acres came in above average trade guesses although 90,000 acres below March intentions and 310,000 acres below last year.
If selling physical bushels down here, I suggest to consider call options to stay in this market. The U.S. market is only part of the story. The Ukraine situation remains shrouded in uncertainty while Russia has continued to raise its wheat production as well as export estimates. To regain competitiveness in the global market amid disappointing wheat sales booked thus far this year, Russia changed its export tax to ruble from the U.S. dollar. The Russian Ag Ministry also confirmed new lower wheat export taxes. Investigations by the BBC and Financial Times revealed very pointed evidence this week that Russian smuggling of Ukrainian grain is in fact happening. Russian-annexed Crimea has seen an unseasonal increase in grain exports compared to previous years despite the port operator being sanctioned by the West. Satellite photography and port records indicate that nearly 140,000 tons of grain were exported from Crimea to Syria and Turkey in May. That would be equivalent to over 5 million bushels of wheat. There is little doubt that this is just one of many cases. It also demonstrates that needed commodities will find ways to the market no matter how ruthless the suppliers.
Egypt tendered for wheat with France the cheapest. U.S. wheat remains overpriced, but the recent selloff could see buying interest return. U.S. soybeans are the cheapest in the world at the moment. U.S. soybean sales saw net cancellations this week while corn sales were minimal and lower than expected. Wheat export sales were decent. The wheat market will be watching European, Russian and Ukrainian yields in the coming weeks while corn and soybeans will turn to weather. Macroeconomic sentiments have not aided the bulls in any markets as of late.
Equities had one of the worst starts to the year since 1970. Gasoline demand has started to slow on higher prices with some of the slowest June demand since 2014. The inventory reduction in crude stocks this week only sparked a firmer tone in crude after some major selloffs. Consumer spending in the coming months is going to be critical to keep the bulls alive in these markets. Plenty of headwinds are mounting, but summer exuberance is trumping for the time being.
There was plenty of exuberance in the cattle markets late this week with cheaper feed grains feeding the bulls. Remember the $2.00 per pound feeder cattle I keep referencing? Well, the cash market is nearly there with strong sales at auction barns this week. Enid Livestock Market this week sold some 560- and 596-pound steers for $193 per cwt. Several groups of black heifers brought over $180 per cwt. Packer bulls brought up to $119.50 per cwt while cull cows brought around $100 per cwt. With packer demand high for ground beef in combination with the return of flash drought, we will see even greater liquidation of the U.S. beef cow herd. We will soon see that $200 per cwt price in feeder futures in my estimation.
Come see me every Thursday sale day (check summer hours) at Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.