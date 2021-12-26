Merry Christmas market watchers. There has indeed been plenty of cheer spread around by the markets this past week. Equities, energy, ags and metals all surged in a shortened trading week leading up to the Christmas holiday.
After the prior week of losses stemming from the omicron variant’s spread and a policy change by the Fed Reserve that will be about monetary tightening in the new year with three rate hikes forecast, this week’s green on the screen recouped all, and in select cases more, of the selloff. Buy the dip they keep saying, and it was sure true ahead of the holiday. With Christmas falling on a Saturday this year, markets were closed Friday and will have a full week of trading next week leading up to the new year.
I think I’m not alone in saying that it is hard to keep track of time since COVID-19 rattled markets and our way of life in early 2020. We soon will reach two years since reality as we know it was forever changed. While there has been plenty of loss associated with this shock to society, I like to try and think of the good that has come from the time-altering experience. As we gather with family and friends this holiday season, I encourage us all to think of the good that remains from the utter chaos around us. Our own health and that of family and friends in our midst are even more the greatest gifts this year than the many material things that are exchanged this time of year.
In the markets, the bulls are back in charge. Investor optimism and fundamentals are back in the headlines, overshadowing the constant media barrage of a new variant that has quickly become the dominant concern. It is important to prioritize health and safety with those with whom we gather, but continue to support small businesses this season and into the new year as they are the ones that drive the economy, particularly in rural areas.
The grain markets were on fire this week after some concern in overnight and early session trading Monday brought about a dip before upward acceleration. Soybeans broke above the Nov. 17 high, the 200-day moving average and $13.00 resistance this week to reach all the way back to late August highs. Nearby months closed right near session highs on Thursday. Dryness in South America has been the momentum behind this market with signs of continuation. Until meaningful precipitation is in the forecast that could spark China catch-up buying, until then, we may see further upside. As I have been communicating with clients, I would advise producers who are under-covered for new crop 2022 to consider protecting downside between this $12.60-12.80 mark on the November contract.
U.S. exports this week were right in line with expectations as were corn numbers, while wheat exports were at the lower end of expectations. The corn and wheat markets also surged. South American dryness helped push nearby corn contracts above the psychological $6.00 level, eking out a slightly new high Thursday above the prior session. This brings new crop December 2022 corn futures above $5.50 with the market closing the week with an inside day on the chart suggesting potential break out, in either direction, with continued follow through in that direction come next week. The $5.60 level is resistance on the December 2022 futures contract and looks to be an area for producers to consider protecting downside for next year’s corn and milo crops. With fertilizer prices remaining elevated despite recent selloff in natural gas, the battle will continue between corn and soybeans to buy acres. I would expect this fight to intensify in the new year depending on how much fertilizer gets applied now in preparation for corn.
With corn moving higher and inflationary pressures back on the investor radar, wheat caught a renewed tailwind, coming within 30 cents of the most recent Nov. 24 high. Dryness in the U.S., revised lower export quota in Russia and now export restrictions being announced by the Ukraine, the wheat market fundamentals are back in the bullish camp. Kansas City hard wheat, which has higher milling quality, is likely to remain in the lead across the wheat complex. Until we see moisture in the U.S. wheat belt, I do not expect this market to go much lower. How high is a question, but I do believe there is potential for the front month contracts to go above $9.00 and possibly reach $9.20 to $9.40. KC March futures closed Thursday at $8.61½ while new crop July 2022 futures settled at $8.46½.
However, be vigilant as much has to align for this to happen, which may culminate in the USDA’s Jan. 12 Winter Wheat Seedings and monthly WASDE and Crop Production reports. If you have hedged new crop or locked in physical forward contracts, I would suggest protecting the upside with call options. And don’t forget to pray for rain!
The USDA released its monthly Cattle-on-Feed report on Thursday at 2 p.m. Dec. 1 on-feed numbers came in slightly less than expected at 99.6% of last year versus 100%, or unchanged, expected. November placements were slightly greater than expected at 103.6% reported versus trade guesses of 103.2%. November markets were significantly higher than expected at 105.3% reported versus 104.4% expected. While some could see this as fairly neutral versus expectations, I would say it has a bullish bias with such a good demand number. Cattle futures managed an impressive recovery this week from last week’s losses. I maintain a positive outlook on feeder futures into mid-to-late spring, but I do advise cattle be protected when purchased or on big moves higher.
The uncertainty over the omicron and perhaps other variants could bring volatility to this market at anytime and with cattle timing is critical as stock cannot be as easily held longer as compared to grain. If you’re looking for downside protection while keeping the upside open, I encourage you to consider Livestock Risk Protection (LRP), which I also offer through insurance, in addition to puts and hedges. It is a great way to protect downside for less premium. It is basically a subsidized put option, but there are other differences as well, including the ability to pay the premium after the coverage expires instead of upfront.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts also are available. It is never too late to start, and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
