The reality of high fertilizer prices, in many cases more than $1,000 per ton over last year’s comparable averages, is inescapable for farmers planning for 2022.
While it would be convenient to blame COVID-19 related issues or national leadership changes — and those could certainly be factors — the situation is a tangled web of international changes, natural events and once-in-a-lifetime complications.
“The world’s using more and producing less for the last two years,” said Kansas Farm Bureau director of commodities Mark Nelson. “We’ve seen almost on average, a 2% increase in acreage planted around the world, not just in the U.S., but we’re seeing more acres planted internationally. That means more fertilizer data, but it tightens up the supply.”
During Kansas Farm Bureau’s annual conference, Mid Kansas Cooperative fertilizer procurement manager Troy Walker was on hand to dispel myths and answer questions about the supply issues he has faced since 2020.
“So I guess the long and short of it is that UA (urea ammonium) particularly has a real, fundamental supply shortage,” Walker said. “There is not enough UA out there and you probably maybe have heard that from your suppliers.”
While producers have already felt the impacts of fertilizer shortages in the form of higher prices, the impacts from current supply and demand conditions have the potential to be long lasting and profound.
“How do we get out of this and what does it look like going forward?” Walker said. “How did we get here?”
International litigation
The first and potentially most profound price increasing factor, especially for phosphate prices, occurred in a foreign and domestic dispute.
“It started with Mosaic launching a countervailing duty suit against Russia,” Walker said. “Essentially saying, ‘Hey, you’ve unfairly subsidized the value of phosphates, bringing them into our country and you can’t do that anymore. We can supply the domestic market ourselves.’”
Nearly eight months after Mosaic — the largest manufacturer of phosphates in the U.S. — launched the suit, investigations found fault with phosphate subsidizing practices in companies from both Morocco and Russia. Tariffs ranging from 9% to 47% on the companies implicated in the suit quickly halted exports from those countries.
“When you lock out one manufacturer, you’ll get it from somewhere else. Right?” Walker said. “We probably got it from Australia. It’s just a lot more expensive to get it from Australia than it is to get it from Russia. So now your prices are going to stay up.”
The suit was a big win for Mosaic, which controls approximately 80% of the U.S. market share for phosphate, and wrote the playbook for how other U.S. manufacturers could find fault with international players in fertilizer markets.
As a result, producers applied less phosphate in 2021, choosing to rely on soil tests to only apply absolutely necessary inputs, which could increase demand in already strained markets for 2022.
Natural gas availability
Historic cold temperatures, freezes and snowfall last spring continues to have lasting impacts on agriculture. In this case, in the form of natural gas shortages.
“We took all of that natural gas and shipped it down to Texas where they could charge a bunch for it,” Walker said. “Well, when they did that, they also briefly shut down our production facility.”
Natural gas is a key ingredient in producing UA, which further complicated fertilizer supply issues.
“Now we start to see the price of particularly UA start to go up again, because we took out some estimate between 3,000 and 4,000 tons of UA production during that period in late February, early March.,” Walker said. “And that’s when you saw the prices go up.”
Initially, Walker said the combination between international tariffs and domestic natural gas supply was not entirely concerning because fertilizer pricing resets with warmer weather. That was not the case in 2021.
“Almost like clockwork, the price is going to come down cause there’s lower demand,” Walker said. “In summer, manufacturers have plenty of time to resupply, et cetera. We didn’t see that. Demand kept high and was supported by good commodity prices.”
International litigation Part 2
Where Mosaic covers a majority of phosphate market share in the U.S., CF Industries controls a similar amount of the nitrogen manufacturing space, and subsequently followed the precedent with an international suit of their own.
“When Mosaic won the suit, the countervailing duty suit on phosphate, the playbook was written for CF to file the exact same suit against Russia, claiming unfair advantage,” Walker said. “When that got announced in late June or early July, it slowed or stopped imports from Russia.”
In an eerily similar turn of events, CF Industries increased prices and smaller market players had little choice but to follow suit.
“CF industries is definitely the biggest nitrogen producer in the U.S. So, they’ll set the price and after they set the price, everybody else follows,” Walker said. “You can’t be a small player like Coffeyville Resources, or even Koch is a little bit bigger, but still in comparison to what CF does, they can’t have much impact.”
While imports from Russia and Morocco are relatively small on the tariffed goods, Walker said even a little can have a profound impact on supply.
“You get enough from Russia that it made a difference,” Walker said. “It’s single digit percentages, but if you still look at single digit percentage when you’re talking about millions of tons, it’s a lot.”
Natural disaster
In late August and early September Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the southern U.S. — a key fertilizer production area. While plants in Louisiana and surrounding states are built with hurricane force winds and high waters in mind, plant operations still stalled in the wake of the hurricane.
“What’s not fine is if you can’t run the plant for two to three weeks, because you don’t have any power,” Walker said. “So whether it’s capable of running or not running, you still lost another 200,000, 300,000, 400,000 tons of UA of production.”
Needless to say, supplies in the U.S. were further strained.
Plant maintenance
In addition to power outages, fertilizer plant maintenance fell behind during COVID-19, when shutdowns were cancelled due to employee availability or the desire to meet quotas.
“So now we’re behind from February and we’re trying to make that up,” Walker said. “We’re behind again from Ida. And in the meantime, we skipped doing some of our normal plant turnarounds because during COVID, we skipped doing those.”
As a result, several plants have faced sporadic shutdowns for what would have been routine maintenance, Walker said.
China’s removal from global market
While the U.S. purchases little fertilizer inputs directly from China, the country is one of the world’s largest suppliers of fertilizer, particularly for neighboring India, who is one of the world’s largest consumers of fertilizer.
Under scrutiny of air quality and human rights complaints leading up to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China halted production in nearly all fertilizer input production facilities.
European demand
What if the U.S. market went back to the very beginning and tackled the initial instigator of market issues by removing or reducing tariffs against Russia and Morocco? Walker said. Eurpoean demand for UA is exceptionally strong and it’s unlikely, even without tariffs, that Russian companies would return to supplying the U.S. right away.
“While the countervailing duty rates on UA, don’t look to be as high, Russia doesn’t need return at all,” Walker said. “There’s such strong demand in Europe, for that UAM that it won’t make it here again and we’ll end up short on UA again next year.”
Like all problems with no single, definite driving factor, there is also no easy solution to high fertilizer prices. Laws of supply and demand dictate that eventually the market should right itself. How quickly that might happen is anyone’s guess.
“My overall message would be that anybody can predict and think about a black swan event,” Walker said. “A black swan event is something really out of the ordinary market and we mentioned like six of them. So, it wasn’t that we had one black swan event that caused this. It was more like hurricane of them.”
Rapp writes for Farm Talk, of Parsons, Kan.
