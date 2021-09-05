Making money farming would be easy if prices and mother nature always cooperated.
The unexpected in this business builds the risk that we get paid to manage. It is important to understand your role and what your boss, the consumer, is paying you for. We must understand all of the moving variables related to production agriculture, asses the risk and allocate a finite amount of capital to producing the optimum output on those allocated resources.
You already might be tired of the over-simplistic economic lesson. However, managing a farm is our job. It is not to ensure the sun shines, the futures market stays open or to summon rain. We do not create soil in the short term, and we do not govern the nighttime temperatures that ensure good pollination. What a manager does is allocate resources. Should we spray? What chemical should we use? Do we really need to work that farm again? What fertilizer source should I use? What crop should I try to plant? Am I comfortable with the risks of a new crop to my operation?
Most producers know by now that chemical, fertilizer and most other inputs have risen with recent crop prices. This is unfortunately typical and increases the difficulty of making money. You may ask, “What good do higher crop prices do if input costs go up as well?” There always are opportunities to buffer these changes if you are watching.
When it comes to chemicals, you need to consult a source of information you trust. That could be an extension educator, co-op personnel, crop adviser, etc. There are various chemistries available if you ultimately want to see a weed expire. The way that happens is usually of little concern if the price is right.
What about fertilizer costs? My first thought is, have you soil sampled? To be efficient, everything going in must produce more than the sum of their parts. If you are at 100% sufficiency on soil phosphorus levels, will output increase by adding more?
Have you considered the source and application timing of nitrogen? Applying all of the wheat crop’s nitrogen needs upfront with anhydrous ammonia is the cheapest cost source per pound of nitrogen, but the inefficiency of nitrogen applied early in season is well documented. Is nitrogen that volatizes to the atmosphere or leaching into the subsoil increasing our output? Would applying multiple applications in season improve nitrogen use efficiency and have the potential to increase grain protein? The research believes so.
Never let an opportunity to criticize yourself go to waste. Be cognizant of your own biases and consider if a change would increase the bottom line. If you are perfectly efficient, you may make more money teaching other people your secrets than doing it yourself. If you are like me, you have to analyze every year separately and strategize a way to combat the new difficulties you face.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service west area ag economics specialist.
