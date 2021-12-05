December is here market watchers, although you’d never know it with these 70- to 80-degree temperatures. A dryer, warmer winter weather forecast expanded further north this week, putting a major damper on natural gas prices this week that plummeted $1.20 per mmBtu this past week.
This is despite another increase in fertilizer prices that have taken another leg higher and expected to see monthly increases leading into the new year. The emergence of the omicron COVID variant first reported last week that has since expanded to multiple countries, including the U.S., was a factor of the significant volatility in energy as well as equity markets this week.
After last Friday’s plunge, crude oil prices continued to ease lower as the week progressed ahead of OPEC’s meeting that concluded Thursday with the decision to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day for the month of January. Despite this decision, however, the charts are beginning to consolidate and slow the downside momentum around the 200-day moving average at $67.50. January crude closed the week at $66.38.
Although the release of strategic reserves by the Biden administration to ease inflationary pressures on gasoline was not responsible for recent selloff, in my opinion, it had a similar effect. I would be surprised if OPEC allows this to continue. The extent to which countries implement restrictions on their economies in response to the omicron variant likely will determine the timing and nature of OPEC’s actions in the coming weeks and months. Having said that, Russia and OPEC will take every opportunity to pressure U.S. oil producers that have increased drilling in recent months with crude prices above $80 per barrel.
The energy and equity markets weren’t the only ones impacted by macro forces this past week, with grain commodity bulls feeling the pressure as well. The wheat market was dealt the biggest blow, with Monday and Tuesday bringing about an over 70 cent drop in KC wheat to below $7.90. With recent heavy rains in Australia right at the start of winter wheat harvest, it was widely expected that production estimates would be revised lower in addition to quality deterioration. In fact, it was quite the contrary once the numbers were released with Australia now said to be harvesting a record crop reaching an all-time high of 34.4 million tons.
The plunge in wheat prices began to consolidate mid-week with a 25 cent bounce Thursday saying the selloff was overdone. Just as we thought, this market was back on the up and up, long liquidators were back on top Friday as Stats Can raised Canada’s spring wheat estimates sharply above expectations. The market looked to stabilize mid-session, but continued the sell to close the day down 18 cents on March KC wheat to finish at $8.24¼. French wheat conditions remain near perfect, while U.S. conditions remain near historic lows heading into dormancy.
While the supply situation remains tight with varied conditions globally, a weaker demand tone was in focus this week across the grain complex. Breaking news also came across the wires late week that Russia is expected to set the wheat export quota from mid-February through June at 9.0 million tons, 2.0 million tons higher than last year. This export limit also would be the third highest level during this period of the last eight years and therefore, no concern at all.
The total grain quota, including wheat, corn and barley, also is expected to be raised to 14.0 million tons well above last year’s 11.1 million tons. Potential export caps on Russian wheat have been feeding the market bulls for months. That is now largely off the table. Further moves by Russia on the Ukrainian border could, however, stoke fears of export disruptions, but this has yet to be a real factor in the market. With the strong U.S. dollar making U.S. grains more expensive to overseas buyers and the macro threats, demand will be in focus in the coming weeks balanced by supply disruptions.
Exports have been dismal as of late across wheat, corn and soybeans and it was reported this week that the Chinese may be done buying for a while with increased purchases from Brazil as of late despite this being the prime time for U.S. sales after harvest.
Planting and conditions for emerged corn and soybeans in South America are progressing well with no major concerns. As corn and soybeans begin the battle for acres in the U.S., both futures contracts sustained a three-day rally through the end of the week. Front-month soybeans broke above the 50-day moving average that looked to be strong resistance as domestic processor demand remains strong. New crop November 2022 soybean futures closed the week at $12.34. Between here and $12.46 area may be a decent area to add downside protection on new crop intended acres.
I’m beginning to think there is some more upside potential for December 2022 corn/milo that settled the week around $5.52. The monthly USDA WASDE and Crop Production reports on Dec. 9 will shed new light on the trajectory of grain markets. The U.S. drought situation is a real concern for winter crops with no precipitation in the forecast.
This also has beef herd liquidation continuing and a growing concern into next year. With cattle numbers declining amidst continued drought conditions while beef demand is at a 33-year high, these markets should continue to be well supported. Cash fats traded at $142 this week with plenty of margin for the packers. The annual CattleFax seminar this week provided plenty of optimism for prices through 2025 for those producers that can maintain and build their herds amidst drought conditions. Beef demand from China that doubled from 2020 to 2021 is expected to continue climbing into next year. This is not to say that it’s going to be a smooth ride higher, but the outlook is friendly given the conditions to own the physical cattle may not. Feed cost also will pose a challenge, but those who can figure out a program likely will be rewarded in a relatively short time. Keep extra hay reserves.
Having said all that, I have been protecting the downside on cattle while keeping the upside open this week by utilizing Livestock Risk Protection (LRP), which I also offer through insurance, in addition to puts and hedges. It is basically a subsidized put option, but there are other differences as well including the ability to pay the premium after the coverage expires instead of upfront.

Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
