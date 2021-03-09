ENID, Okla. — The 87th annual Northwest District Junior Livestock Show ended Monday night with the premium sale auction.
Exhibitors, families, friends and other supporters in the community showed up at Chisholm Trail Expo Center for the premium sale, which general superintendent Brady Bond said was a “great turnout.”
In total, Bond said $158,390 was raised during this year’s premium sale. Last year’s was $166,900, and 2019’s was $147,275.
“(The premium sale) was good,” Bond said. “We had a lot of buyers in attendance, and there was a lot of people here, so that’s a good thing.”
About 2,175 animals were exhibited during the show last week, and out of the around 780 total exhibitors, the top 98 presented their animals at the premium sale Monday night — the “cream of the crop,” said Jon Blankenship, president and CEO of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce.
This was Bond’s first year as superintendent, and he said he couldn’t have done it without the sponsors and volunteers, which ended up being more than 100, he said.
“It just takes a complete team of people helping, businesses, family and friends, and a great group of kids that are respectful and appreciative of the supporters that come here,” Bond said.
Wrapping up his first year, Bond didn’t want to call it a success because “you can always be better,” but he said he got positive feedback and felt the show went over really well and ran smoothly.
The NWDJLS also has an important economic impact on the city of Enid, Blankenship said.
“No. 1, it brings a lot of people to town,” Blankenship said. “We’ve got this whole northwest quadrant of Oklahoma represented, and have about 800 exhibitors that are here for the better part of five or six days of the show.”
Bond added to that, saying the businesses in town recognize the financial impact by “showing up, returning the favor and supporting the kids.”
“The exhibitors and the families come in and eat and stay at hotels and buy fuel, and in return, the businesses come in and reward the kids for their work that they put in all year,” Bond said, “so it’s kind of a full circle. Everybody helps everybody.”
The top eight exhibitors Monday night were: Audra Boyer, Garber FFA, grand champion wether goat; Paige Day, Mulhall-Orlando FFA, grand champion barrow; Lexi Anderson, Ringwood FFA, grand champion wether lamb; Weston Waldrep, Canton FFA, grand champion steer; Laramie Robinson, Mullhall-Orlando 4-H, supreme breeding doe; Bray Wright, Waukomis 4-H, supreme breeding gilt; Mason Harris, Morrison FFA, supreme breeding ewe; and Bret Pembrook, Fairview 4-H, supreme breeding heifer.
Anderson said being in the premium sale was “awesome,” and her lamb, whom she named Oreo, sold for $6,500, which is all going back into her FFA program.
“I have never gotten this high of a placing here before,” she said. “It was awesome, and getting that much money was also cool.”
Taylor Dowell, Canton FFA who was 77th in the premium sale and whose Hereford steer got third place in class 1, also had never made this particular premium sale.
“It’s really special,” Dowell said.
For Waldrep, whose steer, Anchor, won grand champion and was fourth in the premium sale, the auction all came down to humility.
“It was just a humbling experience, is what it was,” he said.
Other exhibitors who presented at the premium sale said the experience meant a lot to them, including Quinn Rean, Cherokee 4-H, division 1, 2nd place, class 1 wether goat; Emily Hawk, Hennessey FFA, 2nd place, class 3 Hamp lamb; and Kaylee Shenold, Mulhall-Orlando FFA, champion blackface cross lamb.
Various awards were given out to exhibitors, as were five scholarships: three $500 Preston Roberts Memorial Scholarships to Braden Heisler, Waukomis FFA, Morgan Meyer, Garfield County 4-H, and Gunner Sharp, Garber FFA; and two $500 scholarships from NWDJLS to Nathanial Bronaugh, Cashion FFA, and Bailey Hoeltzel. Kremlin-Hillsdale FFA.
Overall, Blankenship said he hopes all the exhibitors in the NWDJLS every year walk away “feeling like a winner.”
“It’s about youth youth leadership and ag education — really try to reward the work ethic that these kids invest on their various animals and the great effort that they put in over the long haul,” Blankenship said.
Anderson said she’s glad she started showing when she was 9 years old because it has taught her a lot about responsibility.
“It’s built me to be the person I am today,” she said.
