It’s no secret, the past 90 days have not been good for our crops. For north central Oklahoma, we’ve averaged about 1.29 inches of rainfall, which is more than 3.5 inches less than normal, making it the eighth-driest on record.
In other words, when we only receive about 25% of our normal rainfall wheat pasture has been greatly limited. It’s been more than 90 days for farmers in the northwest since receiving a significant rainfall.
In addition to the drought, it’s been overall warmer than usual. The September through December time period was the second-warmest on record for the state at 5.2 degrees above normal. The same time frame was the warmest on record for western Oklahoma.
The last USDA-NASS Crop Progress and Conditions published Jan. 3 also reported a declining crop. For the entire state, only a fifth of the wheat crop was rated good or better. Meaning 80% was rated very poor to fair. At the time of this report, it was estimated that about 36% of the wheat was currently being grazed, which is significantly down and since Jan. 3.
From what I’ve noticed in my travels and from the multiple reports I’ve received, many stockers are being removed due to lack of adequate wheat pasture. So, I expect grazing percentage to be reduced on the next report.
The current state of the drought has many farmers questioning how they should manage their crops this spring. It is the time to be topdressing wheat, but the increase in nitrogen price and lackluster condition of the crop makes topdressing decisions even more difficult. While time is running out, a quick application of a basic nitrogen strip (N-rich strip) can still have an impact.
If you have never heard of an N-rich strip, it’s simply a reference area where you apply more than enough nitrogen. Its use can be as simple as watching to see a visual difference between it and the rest of the field once the crop continues growth. If you see a difference, the field is nitrogen deficient, but if you don’t see a difference the field likely doesn’t need anymore nitrogen.
How can you conduct an N-rich strip? We have worked with many wheat farmers and have seen a wide range of methods to accomplish this task. It can be as easy as buying a bag of urea (46-0-0) and spreading it out by hand. A push spreader for lawns can quickly do the trick. We’ve also seen custom-built rigs that can spray or spread a strip across a field to compare different soil types. The main objective is to mark where the added nitrogen was applied to be able to check in the future. Exact rates are not too critical, as long as it’s not way too much or too little.
Since the wheat isn’t currently growing, there still is time to apply a N-Rich strip. I can only assume the wheat won’t grow much until we receive a significant rainfall event, which also should incorporate the nitrogen in the reference area or strip. Recent research conducted at Oklahoma State University has proven we can topdress much later than we originally thought and still obtain optimum yields.
Ideally, we want to topdress prior to stem elongation and quickly receive an incorporating rainfall of at least a half inch. Applications into March still are a possibility, but a timely rain and good growing conditions will determine the response to grain yield. Later applications all trended to improve grain protein.
In addition to using N-rich strips, all OSU Extension offices have access to a GreenSeeker crop sensor. The hand-held sensors estimate the biomass and greenness of the crop both in and out of the N-rich strip. Using the data from the sensor and an online calculator, yield estimates can be computed. This tool can help producers determine the yield potential of their crop with and without added nitrogen to make economic decisions on if or how much nitrogne needs to be topdressed. From past on-farm data, utilizing N-rich strips with a handheld sensor averaged a net profit of $10 per acre or more.
Estimating grain yield potential and determining an economical nitrogen topdress rate always will be unique to each and every farm. Contact your local OSU extension office to find out more.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
