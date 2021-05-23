Many people have heard the phrase “information is power.” On the farm or ranch, technology has allowed producers to collect more information giving insight into areas where the operation could be improved. Within beef production, powerful information comes in the form of cow body weight.
Most cattle producers understand that weighing cows is ideal, but limitations of equipment can keep producers from taking weights each year. I personally grew up on an operation where vaccinations were given to cows and calves in an alley and most treatments were done by our local veterinarian. Our herd wasn’t large enough to justify a full working chute and scale, but we did the best with what we had. While taking cow weight does add some difficulty, it can shine light on other aspects of beef production. Let’s look at a couple of ways cow weights can improve the overall efficiency of an operation
Nutritionally, knowledge of cow weight improves feeding accuracy. If we know a cow’s weight, then we have an idea of how much she will eat. This is crucial when cows are being full fed concentrate feeds or silage, but it also helps during winter supplementation of cubes or cake. In addition, weights paired with a body condition score (BCS) and knowledge of the stage of production take us from a snapshot to a full-scale view of individual cow nutrient needs. Improved reproductive status also can be targeted with the knowledge of cow weight and body condition.
Questions like “How much weight do these cows need to gain by calving season?” and “How many pounds of cake does this group need?” are more easily answered when we know individual body weights.
It is well known that forage resources are the foundation for any beef enterprise. Cow weights can help producers determine how well their cow herd is matched to their forage resource.
Recommended stocking rates are based on animal units (AU) from which body weight plays a key role. Most animal unit equivalents (AUE) are based on a 1,000-pound cow and adjustments should be made to account for larger animals. Maintaining larger cows takes more pounds of daily forage and more acres of land. The assumption that a cow herds’ average body weight is 1,200 pounds is out of date. Currently, many beef breeds now tip the scales at 1,300 to 1,400 pounds.
If additional weight is not accounted for, producers may realize that additional nutrients (hay and supplements) are required to maintain cow condition throughout the year.
Body weight provides the basis, in most cases, for accurate diagnosis, prevention and treatment of any animal. Animal health specialists and veterinarians will be the first to say that cow weight is essential in appropriately selecting both preventative and treatment protocols. Most antimicrobials and other drugs are labeled according to body weight. Underdosing medications such as anthelmintics (dewormers) and antibiotics leads to parasite resistance and bacteria. Additionally, insufficient doses of medications to address pain and inflammation can lengthen recovery times and negatively impact animal welfare. Overdosing may lead to toxicities and more importantly wastes money.
So, what can you do if you don’t have a scale on your operation? Producers can catch the weights of cull cows when they are sold, get weights on any cows that visit the vet or take a trailer weight when moving cows to pasture. All these things will give you a better idea of cow weights in your herd. Every producer will look at this subject differently, but knowledge is power.
With the constant pressure of increasing input prices, there has never been a more important time to improve efficiency in beef production.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.