Farmers continue to struggle to find windows of opportunity to get fertilizer and herbicides applied, not to mention just getting the fertilizer at all. Liquid UAN remains in extremely short supply as gas shortages continue to have production capacity pinched. Farmers are unable to access contracted fertilizer, and spot prices are much higher if they have to find alternative sources. It goes without saying that it’s going to be interesting to see how all this plays out if contracts are not filled at all or even in time with the ideal application time growing shorter by the day for winter wheat.
I’ve also spoken to farmers unable to get Clearfield and CoAXium wheat varieties treated to control rye and cheat with airplane application said to be less effective given the need for higher volumes of water for efficacy of the chemical. Talk to your applicator to be sure.
Recent rains and a few days of warmer temps have really greened things up over the last several days, providing some ease to the drought monitor. However, plenty of dryness remains out west and in the western reaches of the high plains. Last week’s precipitation totals in north and central Oklahoma ranged from 3-4 inches while the Panhandle, far northern Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado received snow. Spring breakers hitting the slopes were plenty fine with this. If you haven’t already sprayed your lawn, it is now getting urgent if there’s any hope of getting ahead for the summer.
In the markets, improved conditions for U.S. and Black Sea winter wheat crops weighed on the wheat futures this week with July KC new crop slipping nearly 30 cents, breaking the 100-day moving average near $6.00 on Thursday to finish the week at $5.91¼. The week’s low on Friday at $5.85 ¾ was around the $5.80-5.85 range that we were expecting once that 100-day moving average support was violated. Russia and Ukraine export prices have eased as crop conditions have improved and old crop stock shipments face more competition from weaker EU prices. Support to the wheat market at this stage likely will come from corn until late freeze prospects arrive. U.S. spring wheat will see weather premium return should conditions slow planting. Soybean price movements also will influence spring wheat, as well as corn as the battle for acres near.
March 31 is the next key grain report for U.S. acreage forecast. Markets between now and then will watch export demand, as well as U.S. and South America weather. Brazil’s soybean market is still behind last year, as well as the average, while the first-crop corn harvest is ahead of last year and the five-year average. Brazil’s second-crop corn planting had a solid week, but still is well behind last year, as well as the average, due to delays in the soybean harvest.
The U.S. and China had their first meeting under the new Biden administration this week in Alaska that was off to a rocky start. The beginning months of all administrations tend to be volatile, as global leaders vie to set the tone of the conversation for the years ahead. The long-standing posturing between the Chinese Communist Party and the U.S. over the democratic Straits of Taiwan and Hong Kong have come under increasing intensity over the past year with China applying national security laws to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, arresting those who speak out against mainland policies. They have threatened the same in Taiwan, and the rhetoric is becoming more divisive as was clear in the tone of this week’s meeting. Promotion of trade seems to be low on the agenda at this time, although the current tightness in global stocks of corn and beans will see the need outweigh the want.
In what I would say is a symbolic move this week, the China Ag Ministry instructed animal feed nutritionists to find alternatives to corn and soybean meal for rations. China’s massive rice reserves that likely are out of condition for human consumption are likely to be part of the answer to the question, although limited overall impact is expected as it’s not a mandate, as yet. This week’s four-day buying spree of U.S. corn by China sure didn’t signal any sign of flexibility. This brings the total near that 25 million metric tonnes previously suggested by the USDA attaché in Beijing.
African swine fever has returned to China’s hog industry, but despite culling, this is a massive industry as are the proliferation of large-scale poultry integrations, which use a defined corn and soymeal ration.
After the selloff across commodities on Thursday that saw crude oil plummet nearly 9%, front-month May corn surged over 11 cents on Friday, recouping the previous days losses to close near $5.58, reflecting the tightness of immediate supplies. December new crop corn pushed back above $4.70. May soybeans popped 24 cents to settle the week at $14.16, while new crop November futures finished the week at $12.20. If we’re going to make another major move in corn and beans, expect it to be in the coming two weeks before a potentially quieter pattern until July.
The U.S. dollar traded both sides this week, but closed firmer on the week. Comments from Fed Chair Powell regarding no change in rates even should inflation increase helped spark new highs on the Dow, although uncertainty remains as jobless claims increased above expectations.
The cattle market has ridden this wave in recent weeks on hopes of returning spring and summer demand as consumers get vaccinated and are keen to get out and about. However, that all came to an end mid-session Thursday after new recent highs in May feeder futures and topping action in live cattle was followed by a key reversal on the charts that saw follow through on Friday. May feeders traded in a one-day range Thursday of $4.85 after topping at $151.275 compared to Friday’s low at $143.650 before fighting back some to close the week at $144.675. No doubt investors were spooked by the yield curve and inflation prospects and other selling, as well as expectations ahead of Friday’s USDA Cattle on Feed report after getting overdone. March 1 on-feed came in as expected at 101.6% versus 101.5% average expectations, while February placements came in marginally lower than expected at 98.1% and February marketings were marginally higher versus expectations at 97.6%. March feeder futures and options expire on March 25. If selling cattle here, consider getting back on the upside with May call options. If you would like to lock in these futures levels through a Hedge-to-Arrive contract, while leaving the basis open and most importantly, not having to decide the delivery point and therefore, you have the ability to fully negotiate the basis with whatever delivery point you choose when you’re ready, give me a call as I have a new solution for producers to do exactly that. This is a very creative solution to lock in futures without having to pay margin calls, but also have the freedom to negotiate the basis with delivery points once you are ready. This product is nationwide and not limited to our immediate area.
