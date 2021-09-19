It is almost Halloween, and that means pumpkin patches will be opening soon.
A family outing to a pumpkin patch to pick your own can be fun and rewarding for the entire family. But what can you do to keep those gorgeous creations from turning into a pile of mush within a matter of days? From choosing the best to carving and proper care, the following tips will help you keep your decorative masterpieces fresh for a festive Halloween night.
• The stem is a lifeline. The ideal pumpkin has a good length of firm stem that still is attached, and the fruit should not be shriveled. A firm, lengthy stem continues to provide nutrients. If you are in the patch, always cut the pumpkin from the vine instead of trying to pull it off the vine. The pumpkin still is being nourished by this portion of the vine, making it less vulnerable to rotting than its stemless counterparts.
• Blemishes are red flags. Bruises, cuts and scars are stress indicators that may mean an early decline. For the longest possible life, your pumpkin should have the least blemished skin.
• Go green. An unripe fruit or vegetable lasts longer than a ripe one, so pass on the brightest orange and go for the greener one, for a fresh look when carving.
• Squeaky clean. When your pumpkin arrives at home, wash the skin with an antibacterial dish detergent or hand soap and thoroughly dry it, to remove rot-inducing debris and bacteria.
• A back door instead of a lid. Instead of slicing off the top to reveal the insides, cut an opening in the back of your pumpkin. Remove the piece and notch a thumb-sized hole out of the edge for easy grasping and convenient access to the cavity. By leaving the stem in place, nutrient feeding continues for the bulk of the fruit.
• Simplify designs. Carve ornate designs at the last minute, because more cuts mean more rapid decay. During the day, keep your jack-o’-lantern out of the sunlight. At night, illuminate with a small battery powered light instead of a candle. The heat generated by the candle speeds decomposition. The techniques of thinning and removing skin, as well as making many intricate cuts, increase vulnerability to rotting. The first to go will often be the ones with the least holding them together.
• Use a little baking soda. To absorb moisture and odors, place a cup of baking soda inside the clean cavity. For safety, remove it while the pumpkin is lit with a candle.
You may leave it in if you are using battery-operated lighting.
• Elevate on a plate. Instead of putting your Halloween masterpiece directly on the ground, put it on an old plate to prevent moisture absorption and insect burrowing.
• Move jack indoors. To avoid exposure to excess moisture from morning dew and frost, bring your carved creation inside for the night. Keep it in a cool, dry location until you wish to display it outdoors again.
By following these tips, you will get the most bang for your pumpkin buck. Barring a spike in humidity or a plunge to freezing temperatures, you may not notice decay for a week or more.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
