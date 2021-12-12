Junipers are not as forgiving as some plants when it comes to pruning. If done wrong, one will end up with an ugly skeleton of a shrub with bald spots and bare branches. On the bright side, junipers do not generally need much in the way of pruning, with a few exceptions. While junipers are notoriously low maintenance, when trimming is necessary, it is important to do it correctly.
• The goal of pruning junipers. First, if one is hoping to reduce the size of the juniper rather than providing some shape, pruning is not going to work very well. The goal of taking the trimmers to your plant is to encourage bushier growth, remove dead wood or create some shape. Otherwise, junipers generally do not need to be pruned at all.
Now, if one wants to shape a shrub into a topiary or other formal shape that is a different subject. That requires some pretty regular pruning and shaping.
What we are talking about is pruning neglected plants with dead branches or performing routine maintenance. While we are on the topic, if one has a bush or tree that is bursting out of its spot or that keeps grabbing at you while you walk past on the sidewalk, the better alternative is to dig up the plant, transplant it elsewhere and replace it with something smaller. Trimming will not keep it small, and the plant will never look as good, nor grow as healthy. Some species like boxwoods can be kept smaller through pruning and they will still be healthy, but junipers just are not going to respond the same one.
• When to prune. Technically, if the temperature is not below freezing, one can prune at any time of year. Pruning when it is below freezing can seriously damage or even kill the plant. Avoid the fall since this can increase the chance of incurring winter damage. Early spring or late winter is best. One may want to try to break out the pruning shears before the tender new growth forms. It is healthier for the plant and looks better as well.
• How to prune. The methods utilized depends on the size of the branch you are cutting. Small branches that are the same diameter or smaller than a pencil can be snipped with a pair of secateurs, while slightly larger branches can be cut with pruners. Whichever tool is used, do not cut beyond the branch collar. This is a slightly raised spot at the base of where the branch meets the trunk.
Large branches should be trimmed with a saw using a three-step method, as follows:
• First, saw halfway through the underside of the branch a few inches out from the trunk.
• The second cut should be made from the top side. About half an inch out from the lower cut, saw down through the branch about halfway at an angle, so you meet your undercut. The whole thing should come away cleanly.
• Finally, saw away the remaining stump, taking care not to cut past the branch collar. This prevents the weight of the branch from breaking off.
Trimming back a branch beyond where the needles are growing in hopes of encouraging branching will not work. Junipers form needles at the green tip of branches, and old wood will not form new needles. If there is a need to trim a branch back past the point where the needles are, remove it entirely. One also should remove any branch that does not have needles on it. It will never start growing new foliage.
Regardless of how many branches you remove from the plant, avoid pruning the main trunk, which is known as the leader. A healthy evergreen has one central trunk that the rest of the growth emerges from. Plants with multiple leaders tend to be weaker and are susceptible to damage from wind and heavy snow. If the plant is young and has more than one central leader, remove all but one.
Remember that junipers are slow growers, so do not prune too much at one time. This is particularly true of plants in growing shadier spots. Anything more than a quarter of the plant at a time is too much to trim. There is no need to seal the end of the cuts. The bush will do that itself, with the resin that flows inside the plant.
• Encouraging bushier growth. If the goal is to encourage bushy growth, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, shearing the plant is not the way to go about it. This will not only create dead spots but create a thick outer layer of foliage that shades the interior. New foliage emerges from the tips of the branches, so the only way to encourage bushier growth is to trim the young, green ends. The most natural-looking way to do this is to clip individual green tips with a pair of secateurs rather than shearing the entire plant.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
