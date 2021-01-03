Merry Christmas to all! This article is set to come out shortly after the holiday, and I hope everyone was able to enjoy it in one way, shape or form.
It is the new year, and I thought it fitting to address the imminent breeding season in the beef industry. I will lapse back to my high school musical theater days and showcase “Preparing for Beef Breeding Season Saga.” The headliner this month will be bulls. Stay tuned for Act 2 later in January focused on cows.
How do you prepare for breeding season? For some producers with a defined breeding season, it can happen almost simultaneously to calving season prep. Everyone’s operation is different but there are many things that are constant. Proper bull management and preparation are a risk-management tool for the cow-calf producer.
Evaluate your bull battery. Do you have the correct number of bulls to service your herd? If not, take time to seek out one of the many seedstock breeders in Oklahoma. Look through the OCA Magazine for breeders or look at some of the breed association offerings. The number of bulls you need is directly related to the cow to bull ratio. The age of bulls will determine how many cows they can service. A good rule of thumb is to place about the same number of cows or heifers with a young bull as his age is in months. For example, a young bull, 15 months of age, should be able to handle 15 cows in his first breeding season. This applies until 2 years of age. Mature bulls that have passed a breeding soundness exam can be placed with 25-30 cows.
Bring home bulls in advance of breeding. Purchase new bulls at least 60 days prior to breeding. This allows bulls to adapt to their surroundings, establish social structure with other herd bulls and adjust to new plane of nutrition. Nutritionally, bulls may need this time for a few extra groceries, or they may need to be slowly scaled back. Bulls sold at sales often are conditioned beyond what is needed during the season. Fat sells in this market, but this isn’t a bad thing. Once they are brought home, these bulls should be slowly adapted back to a more reasonable diet. Remember that during the breeding season, bulls will (hopefully) be doing their job and won’t be receiving any more nutrition than the cows.
Research has shown that bulls that are scaled back on nutrition gradually have no impact on fertility. Also note that along with proper nutrition continued exercise will help the bull get into shape before breeding.
Schedule breeding soundness exams with a licensed veterinarian. A breeding soundness exam will check the reproductive capacity and physical soundness of each bull. This a risk-management step that helps alert producers of any issues that may hinder a bull from performing his best. One of the more costly mistakes in the beef industry is going through breeding and then realizing your bull didn’t get the cows bred.
Keep and eye on your bulls during breeding. Upon the start of breeding, beef producers expect bulls to get the job done. But issues can arise during breeding that can affect the number of cows that get bred. Bulls that are overworked or obtain an injury may be less likely to get cows bred efficiently. Keep an eye on your bulls and observe bulls while they are working. If any issues are observed, a replacement bull can be substituted to maintain breeding rates.
For more insight on preparing bulls for breeding season, check out the latest “Extension Experience” podcast. You can find our podcast on your smart phone on the Spotify, Apple Podcast or Google Podcast apps.
Or access our podcast on our Spotlight website by visiting http://spotlight.okstate.edu/experience/podcast/.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.