By Barbara Blevins
What’s the old saying?
April showers bring May flowers. We have had some beautiful spring days lately, and if you haven’t planted already, it’s time to get busy. Enid has some great greenhouses and garden sections in our big box stores. Take a look and pick out some annual bedding plants for great summer color. Summer bulbs such as dahlias, caladiums, cannas, elephant ears,and gladiolus are ready to be planted.
Some garden tips for May are:
• Pest Awareness — To check for spider mites, shake a leaf over white paper. If the tiny specks begin to crawl, mites are present.
• Trees and shrubs — If rainfall is not plentiful, be sure to soak new transplants and newly planted trees.
• Insect alert — Check for bagworms on junipers and arborvitaes (late May); elm leaf beetles and larva on elm trees (late May); mimosa webworms are on mimosa and honey locust; keep a look out for lace bugs on sycamore, pyracantha and azaleas; and finally, pine needle disease treatments are needed in mid May.
• Turf grass — It is time for cool-season lawns to be fertilized again. If you did not fertilize cool season grasses in March or April, do so right away. With warmer days coming, the window of opportunity for fertilizing cool season grasses is closing.
Warm-season lawns may be fertilized again this month.
Seeding for warm-season grasses such bermuda grass, buffalo grass, zoysia grass and centipede grass is best completed in mid-May through the end of June. The soil temperatures are warm enough for germination and allow time for a satisfactory growing season to promote winter hardiness.
Dollar spot disease of lawns emerges in mid-May. Make sure fertilizer applications have been adequate before ever applying a fungicide.
The second application of pre-emergent annual grass herbicide can be applied in late May or early June, depending on the timing of the first application. Be sure to check label for details.
• Water gardens — Clean out water garden and prepare for season. Divide and repot water garden plants. When water temperatures are over 50, you may begin to feed fish.
• Vegetables and fruits — Plant watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumber, eggplant, sweet potatoes, okra, etc.
When seedlings are up and growing, hoeing around your plants keeps weeds down and is beneficial to the growth of your plants.
Spraying fruits should be faithfully continued during the next several weeks. The best time to spray to control borders in the orchard is late May. Check for label recommendations and controls.
• Mulch, mulch, mulch — The use a mulch, depending on the type used, keeps soil temperatures regulated, reduces evaporation and improves water penetration. This prevents weed growth, keeps fruit, vegetables and flowers cleaner, and improves the looks of your landscape.
You may use organic mulch such as wood and bark chips, straw, grass clippings or seed hulls. Inorganic mulches are polyethylene film, gravel or weed-barrier fabrics. Whichever you choose, get out there and mulch the garden. Come July and August, you’ll be so glad you did.
Blevins is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.