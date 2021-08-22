By Deloris Castor
As August winds down, it’s time to start thinking and planning for early fall gardening tasks.
Here are just a few things to consider.
• For your landscape. Watch for fall specials at garden centers and nurseries since fall is a great time for planting many ornamentals. Choose spring flowering bulbs as soon as available. Plant cool-season annuals like pansies, ornamental cabbage or kale, snapdragons and dusty miller when temperatures begin to cool.
Watch for and control any infestations of tree webworms. Twig girdler insects should be controlled if large numbers of small branches of elms, pecans or persimmons are uniformly girdled from the tree and fall to the ground. Also, begin to reduce the amount of light on outside tropical houseplants by placing them under shade trees before bringing them indoors for the winter.
• Vegetables. You have all of September to plant cool-season vegetables that grow rapidly like spinach, leaf lettuce, mustard and radishes, and until the middle of September to plant rutabagas, Swiss chard, garlic and turnips, radish, beet, collard, kohlrabi and kale. Onion, garlic also and leek are planted now, but won’t be ready to harvest until late spring to early June of next year. If you can get broccoli and cauliflower seedlings, plant those as well.
• Twig girdlers. It is not uncommon to find small twigs lying around the yard this time of year. You also may see twigs loosely attached or lodged in the canopy of trees. This is usually an indication that twig girdlers, long-horned borers, have been actively working on your trees. Twigs look as if someone whittled the end that was attached to the tree. Generally, twig girdler damage is not detrimental to a tree but can result in reduced production in pecans as well as affect the beauty of aesthetic quality of ornamental trees. Besides pecan, twig girdlers are commonly found on hickory, persimmon and elm; they also attack oaks, honey locust, hackberry, poplar, dogwood, sourwood and various fruit trees. Insecticide treatment is usually not necessary unless there are heavy infestations that will affect fruit or nut production.
• Getting fruit crops ready for fall. Order new plants early. Order plants in August or September to ensure variety choice and rootstock is available. Earlier orders ensure the best quality plants rather than getting the leftovers when ordered in late spring. Order slightly more than needed to compensate for loss. Plants can be planted in fall, but usually in late winter/early spring is best; mid- to late-February works well for most bare root plants. Request the date for shipment that works best for the planting area.
• Soil testing. Do soil tests for next season and amend soil, if needed, for phosphorus, potassium and any pH soil adjustments. Most nitrogen needs can be added later after the plants have started growing. Soil test packets and instructions are available during regular business hours at the Garfield County Extension Office at 316 E. Oxford. After you have bagged soil to be tested, return it to the Extension office, and the staff will send it to Oklahoma State University for testing. The cost of each test is $10. Results of the test will be sent to you.
Castor is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
