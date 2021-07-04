Wheat grain harvest started late but progressed very quickly as June came to an end with rainfall.
Oklahoma Wheat Commission estimated that this region is at about 85% completion in their last report on June 28. Overall, the wheat grain yields have been very favorable in north central Oklahoma, with many farms achieving 30-80 bushels per acre. In-season management practices, such as foliar fungicide applications and topdressing nitrogen, resulted in great investment returns in most farms in this area. There was a decrease in yield further west and especially northwest into the Panhandle mainly due to drought.
Powdery mildew was found early spring, mostly on the east side of the region in rank wheat fields. Stripe rust was widespread throughout western Oklahoma and persisted later this year all the way up through grain fill. I found a few unsprayed fields where the plants were completed defoliated including the flag leaf. Grain yield and quality was reduced significantly under heavy stripe rust pressure. Leaf rust was sporadically found throughout the region as well, but less so than strip rust.
A flag leaf timed fungicide application protected an average of 17 bushels per acre at the Lahoma variety trial this year. This was the average over all 55 varieties in the trial. Protected yield ranged between 1 and 27 bushels depending on the variety. Four of the varieties lost less than 10 bushes, which should indicate that those varieties had great stripe and leaf rust resistance. You can review the variety trial harvest results at wheat.okstate.edu as they get posted.
Loose smut was found throughout the region, but generally at low levels. Seed treatments should be used on seed wheat from those farms. Seed treatments can help in many ways, including reduction of root/foot rots, bunt, smut, leaf rust, powdery mildew, hessian fly as well as reduce aphids that can transmit barely yellow dwarf virus. When selecting a seed treatment be cautious of grazing restrictions, which can range from 0-45 days depending on product used.
Mite-transmitted diseases (wheat streak mosaic, high plains disease or Triticum mosaic) also was found throughout the region, but overall damage was limited due to spring infection. The best management practice would be to prevent a “Green Bridge” prior to sowing the wheat. A minimum of two weeks of nothing green (including corn, sorghums, volunteer wheat and other grassy weeds) is needed to allow the wheat curl mite to starve out prior to wheat seeding. The wheat curl mite still might vector these viruses when invading from neighboring fields, but the viruses will cause less of an impact due to a later infection.
It is not too early to start preparing for this fall. Ordering certified seed wheat early always is a good practice to ensure sourcing a desired variety. Cleaning farm-saved seed wheat should decrease weed seed and increase the seed quality, which should assist in better emergence and seedling vigor. Quality of famer-saved seed wheat is largely dependent on the quality before storage and how it was stored. After cleaning, it is recommended to have a germination test conducted.
When selecting a wheat variety be sure to note certain characteristics like multi-year yield data, acidic soil tolerance, high soil temperature germination sensitivity, coleoptile length, forage production potential, pest resistance, recovery after grazing, and first hollow stem date. Utilizing certified seed wheat also can ensure adequate seed quality. Good seed vigor with a known germination percentage will aid in developing early seedling vigor, which will typically lead to producing more fall forage.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
