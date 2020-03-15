It’s that time of year when many producers are applying inputs to pastures and hay fields. The two main management decisions that are critical to achieving desired forage potential would be fertility and weed control.
It is best to first determine some production goals, which can be different depending on use (graze vs hay).
There will be a higher probability of seeing a return of input investments when dealing with an introduced forage grown for hay. Bermudagrass is a great example to seeing a response from increased fertility and use of pesticides. While tonnage can be increased with added fertility to native grass pastures, often it can be hard to justify economically since the season production is usually less than introduced species.
When deciding on how much fertilizer to apply, it is always recommended to base the application rates off a soil sample and a yield goal. A $10 soil sample through the OSU Soil, Water and Forage Analytical Laboratory collected every few years will almost always pay for itself. A yield goal will typically range between three to eight tons per acre in north central Oklahoma, depending on rainfall and soil type. Unfortunately, it is harder to determine yield goals under grazing.
In grazed pastures, forages are growing and being removed concurrently, making it impossible to estimate forage production and yield goals. Less fertilization is expected in grazed pastures since some nutrients are returned to the soil. The general guideline is that grazing to produce 500 pounds of beef per acre will remove about 18 pounds of nitrogen, 9 pounds of phosphorus and 1 pound of potassium. This 500 pounds of beef requires approximately a production of 4 tons of forage per acre.
In comparison, a hay pasture with a 4-ton yield goal will need 200 pounds of actual N per acre, while a grazed pasture that supports one cow for four months will only need 50 pounds of actual N per acre.
Research has shown no benefit to split applications of nitrogen (N) when total application rates are below 200 pounds of actual N per acre. If application rates are greater than 200 pounds of N, then split applications can be economical. If applying N to farms with coarse, sandy soil types it is recommended to limit application rates to 100 pounds of N as it is mobile in the soil and can be leached out of the system.
As for weed control, it is all about proper identification and application timing. There are many pasture herbicides on the market and the price differences can be range widely. Knowing exactly which weeds are of significance in a particular pasture will determine which herbicide options are appropriate and at what application timing are recommended.
Many annual broadleaf weeds can be controlled with less expensive herbicides, such as products containing 2,4-D or dicamba, if applied when weeds are only a few inches tall. Situations where more expensive herbicide products are warranted include, if there are brush or woody weeds present, winter weeds are abundant and summer weeds have yet to emerge or if the target weed species are perennials.
Weed management is often more practical in haying operations. Heavy infestations of weeds in a grazing pasture is often a symptom of excessive grazing. Proper use of stocking rates and achieving adequate fertility in introduced pastures are the most economical weed management options for grazing pastures. While weeds can be unpleasant to the eye, many times weed infestations are below application thresholds. In addition, some weeds such as ragweed can often be utilized by cattle.
From OSU field trials, comparing doing nothing to only applying a herbicide, only fertilizing or fertilizing with a herbicide application, we can generally predict forage production out comes if inputs are removed. If broadleaf weeds are present, addition of fertilizer will increase total forage production, but mainly just from the weeds and not from the grass. If only an herbicide is applied, the trials showed that total forage production was the same as doing nothing. Every pound of weeds removed only increased grass production by one pound (1:1 ratio). In order to increase total grass production both fertilizer and an herbicide will need to be applied.
Contact your local extension office for more pasture management information, to assist in weed identification, to submit a soil sample or to determine the best management practices for your operation.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
