Howdy market watchers. These are the Black Swans historians write about.
And there will be plenty written in the weeks, months and years ahead as the Russian invasion of sovereign Ukraine, now in its second week plus, intensifies. As we set forward the clocks from the comfort of our homes this weekend, citizens of the Ukraine and surrounding countries are in survival mode. In what is fast becoming the largest refugee crisis since World War II, the situation continues to escalate with multiple rounds of failed talks from which much was never expected.
The West is cautious to engage in fear of a broader, global conflict that comes at the expense of the courageous Ukrainian people. The more important question may now be will Putin stop at Ukraine upon taking control, which though longer than he expected, seems inevitable? The longer this lingers, the more time there is for less friendly nations to position this as an opportunity to create divisions. China, Iran, North Korea, Myanmar, OPEC+, among others, may see this paradigm shift as an invitation to help establish a new world order. Those are big words, but so are the unthinkable actions of Russia’s Putin threatening biological weapons and even destruction of the Chernobyl nuclear site. These are not normal times nor normal actors and ambitions.
The squeeze is on. Ninety percent of the Russian economy is controlled by 3% of the people. There is no free enterprise. While the Russian people will greatly suffer, those 3% also are being pushed into a corner of what could become desperation. Such a situation also does not result in normal behavior and reactions. All that said, the Black Swans are not yet migrating. In fact, and unfortunately, this siege may just be getting started. I hope I’m wrong, but for those trading the markets, it is time to get defensive and manage risk. It was another week of extreme volatility. Not making light of the tragic circumstances, such swings in the market can be interesting to trade, to say the least. Suffice it to say, there is a lot of money changing hands every day, every second, the market is open.
February’s inflation figure came in this week at 7.9%, the highest in 40 years. Price pressures amid global uncertainty has brought about a five-week losing streak for the Dow. After an unprecedented increase in equity markets that has seen the Dow double since the March 2020 COVID plunge, commodities are now in vogue. Decades-high inflation, accommodative monetary policy, seemingly limitless fiscal spending and now supply issues from major exporting countries of grain and energy, commodities are on fire. Such an environment is what former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan coined “irrational exuberance” during the height of the dot-com era. Momentum is pushing commodities to stratospheric levels, in some cases.
The irrational kind of exuberance, however, suggests unwarranted. Is this a time of “rational” exuberance? I’m beginning to think so. While grain and energy markets surged in three trading sessions and collapsed in as many days, there is more to come in my estimation. Commodity markets stabilized Friday, to a degree, while equities closed well off their highs.
Daily ranges are huge. Wheat this week traded a daily range of nearly $2.00 per bushel and crude oil in a range of $7.00 per barrel from highs to lows. Russia has announced bans on exports while the U.S. has announced a ban on Russian oil and Europe has committed to reducing energy purchases, including natural gas, by two-thirds. China said this week that winter wheat conditions could be the “worst in history” after heavy rains during planting that may have reduced acreage by one-third.
This next week is sure to see such extremes return. Regular daily trading limits are the reality for all commodities. KC wheat can now trade $0.85 up and down daily followed by $1.30 up and down daily once the prior session locks limit up or down. Today’s regular limits are the previous expanded limits. Regular daily limits for feeder cattle are now $0.0625, with expanded limits at $0.0925.
Friday charts were inside days for July and deferred wheat contracts, May and beyond corn and soybean futures. This technical indicator of lower high and higher low can, but not must, indicate that a breakout is to follow, up or down, in the next session that could see follow through in that direction. Watch for this on Sunday night into Monday. The next, and always highly anticipated, FOMC meeting starts Tuesday with announcements Wednesday of the Fed’s rate decision. Markets will square ahead of the announcement and take on new character after. This is perhaps one of the most anticipated FOMC meetings of the past many years. It is a complex time with high inflation in the U.S., while conflict emerges abroad that is slowing regional economies, but could spread globally. Bottomline, do not be surprised with extreme volatility.
For riskier strategies, I advise protection or de-risking. It is good to be right, but being wrong gets emotional quickly and can be avoided with strategies. Give me a call if you’d like further interpretation of how to implement this in practice. Next Tuesday, March 15, also is a critical deadline for adding cropping options to your crop insurance coverage. Adding sesame is a great example. Even if you’ve not considered planting sesame, add it to your crop insurance coverage by March 15. It doesn’t cost anything to add and there is no penalty if you do not plant. The same is true for other crops. However, in case it stays dry and the window closes for corn and you’re concerned about a dry outlook for soybeans or the fertilizer cost for milo, sesame may be a great option given its drought tolerance and lower crop input requirements. Just add it so you have it as an option and can insure it in case you need it should Mother Nature or markets not cooperate for other plans.
The cattle market traded both sides this week, but found relief in weaker feed grains. April feeder contracts and after finished the week with an inside day set up in Friday’s session. If grains move higher on Sunday night into Monday, we could see feeders weaken further. Relatively full feed yards and increasing fuel and food costs may see consumers back off purchases. With the summer grilling season ahead, boxed beef on the other hand is seen to be bottoming. Fat cattle prices could find support coming up with increasing grain prices. I’ll say it again, if you’re selling feeders here, I would advise buying call options to recover recent losses. Meanwhile, short-term downside protection still may be warranted as this market still could go lower. Give me a call if you would like to implement an upside, call option strategy for your operation should markets remain under pressure when you sell your cattle.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
