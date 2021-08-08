Is your farm vaccinated against COVID-19?
That statement might come with mixed emotions, but think of this from a farm risk management strategy.
What steps are you taking to limit the shocks of price action if the country shuts down again? Were you financially affected by the shutdowns before and are you prepared to implement risk management tools?
The shutdowns were an interesting case study on how the food supply chain works in this country.
Disruptions at beef packing plants resulted in a surplus of commodity goods before the disruption and a deficit of consumer goods after.
This results in producers having product to sell into a market that is perceived to be incredibly strong, but with no way to get that product processed.
The effects on the economy have been highly publicized as of late. As a cow/calf producer there are good options to protect prices at weaning.
I have written about Livestock Risk Protection many times and still believe that it is the best product for producers who do not sell straight loads of steers and heifers. Look into this product to protect calf prices this fall at weaning.
After weaning you can purchase another policy to get you through the wheat pasture grazing period if needed.
Crops were not immune to the shutdowns, but that price movement has been more complicated.
Grains are more easily stored and demand has been increasingly at a strong pace in recent months. As many producers have an excellent idea of what they will produce when it comes to wheat yields, have you considered forward contracting wheat for 2022 harvest?
The price is lucrative and most budgets are profitable, so insuring your revenue insurance guarantee on your farm is an excellent way to lock in current prices.
Soybean and milo prices have been favorable as well. We are very close to harvest and most producers have at least some idea if their fields will make it to harvest. Soybean and milo budgets can be profitable at current prices, and forward contracting locks in current price and basis. Take some stress off marketing so you can worry about growing the crop.
It would be a shame to find ourselves in a poor situation again if the country moves into another shutdown.
There are numerous resources available through extension to help you develop risk management strategies for your operation, and we would be glad to assist you.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service western area ag economics specialist.
