Irises have been used on the grounds of large estates throughout Europe for many centuries. Their magnificent and stately blooms definitely make a statement.
In our gardens today, whether small or large, we always are looking for the perfect plant to fit our landscape needs.
Even if you were never particularly fond of irises, you just might want to take a second look.
We no longer have to settle for just the old-fashioned purple, yellow or white irises. Thanks to our hybridizers we have a myriad of colors and patterns in our iris blooms from which to choose.
Factor in that we now are offered iris types of various heights.
For example, standard dwarf bearded, 8 to 16 inches; intermediate bearded, miniature tall bearded and border bearded, 16 to 27.5 inches; and tall bearded, 27.5 to 40-plus inches.
Regardless of the landscape problem, there is an iris that is perfect for your needs. Plant a few of each type and you can easily increase and stagger your bloom time for a good three to four months in the spring. And don’t forget the rebloomers. In addition to one bloom cycle, there are varieties that will bloom in the spring and then again in the fall.
Other pros: they are perennials so we don’t need to plant each year; few diseases or pests; and only need to be thinned every 3 to 5 years.
The main con is they are highly addictive. Just like potato chips, you probably won’t be able to settle for just one variety.
If you are new to irises here are some things to consider:
• They need full sun.
• Well-drained soil.
• Plant rhizomes shallow.
• Do not mulch.
• Fertilize sparingly using a fertilizer low in nitrogen.
Keep in mind that a plant has to be tough and versatile to survive our Oklahoma heat and wind. You still can find irises blooming on old homesteads with no shelter and only rain water.
As a gardener I enjoy flowers and plants of all types, but I have reached a point of wanting those that are easy and less demanding in my landscape.
I highly recommend adding irises to your garden.
To help you get inspired I suggest you order a catalog from Schreiner’s Iris Garden, Stout Gardens in Oklahoma City or RockyTop just to mention a few iris growers.
Most commercial iris growers also offer on line viewing. It never hurts to window shop.
Also contact North Central Iris Society right here in Enid. Normally they offer a rhizome sale this time of the year where hybrid rhizomes can be purchased for a fraction of the cost of those found in catalogs. Unfortunately, their sale had been canceled this year due to the pandemic.
Garfield County Master Gardeners also are available to answer any questions you may have on irises as well as other gardening issues.
Redding is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.