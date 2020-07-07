The Pasture, Rangeland, Forage Insurance Program provides protection for perennial forage. This insurance is similar to group-risk protection in that it provides area-wide coverage.
It is difficult to quantify the value of forage crops, so to provide insurance on these crops a rainfall index is insured. This policy makes payments if the actual rainfall is below the covered index.
The rainfall index is calculated using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center data from 1948-present. An index is assigned for 12 mile by 12 mile grids over the entire coverage area. All of Oklahoma is covered and each grid is independent of state and county lines. To determine which grid your farm is located in, a grid locator tool can be accessed at https://prodwebnlb.rma.usda.gov/apps/prf.
Once producers have located the grid their farm is located in, they will begin the process of selecting coverage. The amount of coverage and the associated premium are determined through six criteria.
First, producers must determine what their intended use will be. They may insure their grass as either grazing or hay acreage. The insurable value of grazed land is lower than that of hayed land. Likewise, the land insured as hay must indeed be hayable.
Then, producers must select the coverage level. Coverage levels can vary from 70, 75, 80, 85, or 90% of the rainfall index value. Indemnities are triggered if the actual rainfall is below the coverage index. If the coverage level is 90%, then an index less than 0.9 would trigger a payment. Increasing levels of coverage will increase insurance premiums.
After selecting a coverage level, producers choose a productivity factor. This allows producer sto tailor the coverage to their farm. A productivity factor between 60 and 150% of the county base value is selected. If a producer is growing a forage that is more valuable than the county base value, then they would want to use a productivity factor higher than 100%. Alternatively, if their forage is of less value than the county average, then they would choose a productivity factor less than 100%. As with coverage levels, increasing the productivity factor will increase premium costs.
Next, producers will choose the insured interest. This is the amount of interest they have in the growing crop that is at financial risk. The insurable interest of a land owner growing forage on their own land would typically be 100%. When the land is leased, the insured interest is the percentage of financial risk the producer has in the forage being grazed or hayed.
Then, an index interval will be chosen. The index interval is a two-month time period when rain is critical to the operation. At least two index intervals must be chosen with no more than 60% of coverage in any one index interval. For example, a producer could choose to insure 60% of his forage in May-June, and 20% in August-September and 20% in November-December.
Any given month cannot be insured in two intervals. A producer cannot choose to insure 60% in the June-July interval, and then insure 40% in the July-August interval because July is covered in both intervals. If the rainfall in a grid during the two-month time period is lower than the trigger grid index, which is the coverage level times the expected grid index, an indemnity may be triggered.
Finally, a producer will indicate the number of insured acres. An acre insured for grazing cannot likewise be insured for haying in the same year. Also, the same acres cannot be insured in more than one grid ID or county. When acreage is located in multiple grid ID’s, a producer can choose to put all of that acreage into one grid, or divide the acreage into separate grids.
This coverage is based on rainfall over the entire grid. It is possible rain could fall in another part of the grid and cause a payment to not be triggered, even if a producer’s own farm has received below normal rainfall.
The deadline to purchase is Nov. 15 for coverage in the 2021 crop year. If you would like to learn more about the Pasture, Rangeland, Forage Insurance Program and Rainfall Index Insurance, you may reference the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service fact sheet AGEC-333 or contact your local county extension agent.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area ag economics specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.