As August comes to an end, several insects have started to infest summer crops in the region. Insect infestations in sesame, soybea, and sorghum have been reported throughout north central and western Oklahoma. Early, or full season, plantings could be far enough along, but double crop acres could be high risk for many.
Typically, sesame in our area is rarely infested with insect pests. Unfortunately, the sesame leaf roller (a.k.a. sesame web worm or sesame capsule borer) came in rapidly as the crop started flowering and setting seed pods. This larva hatches from the snout moth eggs in about 2-3 days. Most of the damage is due to larvae foliar and pod feeding. The larval stages lasts 10-12 days where it grows from about 1/32nd of an inch to 9/16th of an inch.
The larvae are green with black spots and a dark brown to black head. The larva often are found in the terminal with leaves webbed together to protect itself, but also can be found between the pod capsule and stem. After the larval stage, the pest will pupate (in either the web on in soil) for 5-6 days then the moth will emerge. The lifecycle likely will continue until a killing frost. Double-crop or late-planted sesame probably will be at a higher risk.
Since pigweeds and other amarnath weed species are a known host, this could be more of an issue in weedy sesame fields. Oklahoma State University currently doesn’t have a treatment threshold set, but once pod feeding occurs treatment might be necessary. There are two insecticide types labeled for foliar use in sesame, which are Mustang Maxx (Group 3A Pyrethroid, zeta-cypermethrin) and Prevathon or Coragen (Group 28 Diamide, Chlorantraniliprole).
Ongoing field testing at Texas A&M Agrilife from Dr. Holly Davis shows Prevathon reduced larvae and pupae numbers better than Mustang Maxx. Davis also mentioned spray coverage and canopy penetration are important. In addition to the sesame leaf roller, corn earworm also has been reported in sesame in this region. Continue scouting for both pests to prevent pod damage.
There have been multiple caterpillars found in soybean fields. Green clover worm seems to be most prevalent. Loopers, clover worms and corn earworms generally feed on foliage and are referred to as defoliators. Some pests like corn earworm also can feed on pods. Treatment thresholds vary depending on crop stage and are based on percent damage to the crop.
A lower threshold of 15-20% defoliation is used when the crop is in bloom to pod fill. As the crop matures, a higher threshold of 35-40% defoliation is used when the crop is at or past full pod fill. Percent defoliation is subjective, but often over estimated as it looks worse than it actually is. Check leaves throughout the plant an average estimate how much of each leaf has been consumed. The treatment for corn earworm is two per row foot mainly due to pod feeding potential.
Selection of insecticides can depend on the predominant species of caterpillar present in the field. Soybean loopers often are resistant to pyrethroid insecticides, so there are more limited choices for control. Newer biological insecticides can provide control on soybean loopers, but the virus will not control green clover worm. Pest identification is very important. Soybean loopers will have 12 total legs, green cloverworm 14 and corn earworm 16. Consult CR-7167 for soybean insect control options, as these will provide more information on products, thresholds, and rates. Always read and follow the label provided with the product you use.
There have been multiple reports of sugarcane aphids infesting sorghum in Northwest Oklahoma. OSU encourages producers inspect fields weekly, but once aphids are detected increase sampling to two times a week. OSU recommends treating once 30% of plants are infested with 50 or more aphids per plant. Spray coverage and canopy penetration is also critical for adequate control to limit the likelihood of a second application.
Scouting for sorghum headworms (either corn earworm or fall armyworm) needs to happen every 3-5 days from full panicle emergence until hard dough stage. There have been reports of corn earworm. There have promising reports of the new biological insecticide product Heligen in the region when applied early when larvae are small, up to the third instar. Larvae can take up to 8 days to die, but feeding will be greatly reduced. The virus will continue to infect and control later populations and seem to be providing about a month of residual control. Heligen will only infect corn earworm.
Consult EPP-7087 for sampling procedures for sorghum headworms. Both Prevathon and Blackhawk insecticides are good options for control that won’t flare aphids. For early planted sorghum where sugarcane aphids are less of a risk, there are other Group 3A pyrethroids insecticide options.
As always, be sure to visit the OSU Extension office in your county to find out more information.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
