By Trisha Gedon
Women play a vital role in production agriculture in Oklahoma, and the upcoming OSU Cattlewomen’s Boot Camp is designed to help them continue down a successful road.
JJ Jones, Oklahoma State University Extension agricultural economics specialist in the southeast district, said this new opportunity is a combination of other successful programs previously hosted by OSU Extension.
“We’ve taken elements of our popular Oklahoma livestock boot camps and combined them with the teaching method of Annie’s Project to come up with this program designed specifically for women in agriculture,” Jones said. “The OSU Cattlewomen’s Boot Camp will provide an informative and engaging learning experience for female producers regarding all aspects of farm/ranch management.”
This hands-on learning opportunity for women in agriculture will take place June 6-8 at Grady County Fairgrounds, 500 E. Choctaw, in Chickasha. The three-day workshop will combine traditional educational programming with hands-on demonstrations and activities and classroom exercises.
Registration is $100, and the workshop is limited to 50 participants.
Participants will learn more about cattle evaluation, calf management, herd nutrition, hay evaluation, forage production, marketing, production and financial records, farm transitions, management practices, farm business planning, herd health and vaccinations, facility management and selection, reproduction management and calving management.
“There’s about 30 hours of instruction and hands-on activities in this three-day workshop. That’s why it’s called boot camp,” Jones said.
Donna Patterson, OSU Extension agriculture educator in Rogers County, said women always have had an important role on the farm or ranch, but oftentimes, it’s behind the scenes.
“We’re thinking outside of the box and catering to women and providing a place where they feel the safety of being in a group with other women,” she said. “I hope they all go home with a vast amount of knowledge, but even more so, with confidence in their knowledge and knowing they play a major role in their farm or ranch operation.”
Jones said in Oklahoma, more than 50% of farms and ranches are run by women and about 40% are female-owned.
“That’s half of the production agriculture in Oklahoma,” he said. “Research shows people learn better when surrounded by peers, and we hope this environment will make the participants more at ease to ask questions.”
OSU Extension is partnering in this effort with Southern Extension Risk Management Education, Oklahoma Cattlewomen’s Association, Oklahoma Women in Agriculture and Oklahoma Women Veterans Program.
For more information about the OSU Cattlewomen’s Boot Camp, contact Jones at (580) 332-7011 or jj.jones@okstate.edu.
Gedon is a communications specialist with OSU’s Agricultural Communications Services.
