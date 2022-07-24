Howdy market watchers. It’s been a hot and volatile week. They say records are meant to be broken and there were plenty of record-breaking temperatures this past week around the world.
For the first time in history, every station location of the Oklahoma Mesonet recorded temps at or above 103 degrees on the same day. The U.K. made records above 104 degrees, and airports were shut down to prevent runways from buckling. While heat advisories continue into next week, there are increased chances for precipitation through the Midwest, which includes part of the so far parched western corn belt.
Row crop markets slipped lower on a slightly wetter near-term forecast. December corn’s inside day on Wednesday’s charts, followed by lower lows on Thursday and a close below the most recent July 6 low at $5.66½ on Friday was a classic technical set up. The early February corn chart gap was filled on the July 6 plunge with one higher gap remaining all the way up at $7.28¼. December corn closed the week at $5.64¼, back to pre-war, Jan. 24 levels. U.S. corn conditions held steady this last week at 64% good to excellent despite calls for a 1% decline. With a 177.0 bpa yield projection, which the same as last year, this is a pretty tall order to fill considering the recent heat wave that may have done more damage than we realize. Time will tell.
Meanwhile, the bears continue to be in charge of the grain market. I still believe China buying of U.S. corn could emerge as a potentially significant wild card given that much-anticipated Brazilian corn cannot ship under the new phytosanitary protocols until 2023, as I covered in last week’s column. The Ukraine has been a primary corn supplier to China for years. That supply line remains extremely uncertain and will not be as large or consistent as in prior years. That leaves U.S. corn producers as the world’s primary exporters. U.S. stocks-to-usage ratios below 10% do not leave much buffer should we get any yield reduction or increased demand from the export market. Traders will be watching this closely as the season progresses.
For our corn buyers, basis levels are going to be quite firm as few producers with on-farm storage are going to be willing to turn lose of new crop at these futures levels. Bottomline, I would start early securing your corn and look at alternatives to have as backup as corn supplies are going to be tight, basis levels high and supply consistency sporadic. We are yet to see the number of acres that have been chopped as sileage, which will only tighten the balance sheet further.
While we’re talking supply chains, global headlines outline, though short on details, the so-called “deal” that Russia signed Friday in Turkey to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea. Despite much praise and a further selloff in wheat contracts, I am doubtful that this deal will see much execution while these two countries are at war. Russia seldom, if ever, holds up its end to the bargain. As we were sending this off to print, it was reported early Saturday that Russia hit Ukraine’s Black Sea ports in Odesa with missiles less than 24 hours after signing the grain export deal. Ukraine’s foreign minister called on the United Nations and Turkey, the deal’s brokers, to ensure Russia is held responsible for the terms of the agreement. As mentioned, I have a low level of confidence that Ukraine’s grain will flow freely from its Black Sea ports anytime soon.
The wheat market has been trading this deal since it’s potential was first announced last week. Upon its signing, Chicago and KC wheat contracts made a fresh low below the July 15 low at $7.65 and $8.20, respectively. The wheat charts do indeed look weak. There have been a lack of buyers and lack of excitement generally in being long commodities, as of late. The Egyptian wheat tender early in the week did spark some bull interest temporarily.
In a rare more, Egypt tendered for wheat excluding Black Sea and European origin. They also lowered the protein requirement by 1% to 10.5% for U.S. soft red and white wheat to bring more U.S. wheat offers to the table. The U.S. SRW was in fact the lowest offer in the tender competing against Canada, Australia, Argentina and Brazil. Egypt then cancelled the tender saying this offer still was too high. Direct negotiations with individual countries were then to follow, but U.S. wheat did not make the cut, falling to French and Russian wheat. Egypt’s new crop buys are now double the year ago purchase pace. I believe they are playing catch up.
The combination of U.S. spring wheat conditions recovering to the third best in the last seven years for mid-July and threat of Ukraine grain exports has weighed on this wheat market. However, if we see any delays in the progress of the export corridor, this wheat market could find buyers in a hurry.
With only 10 weeks supply of flour in the U.S. supply chain, I find it difficult to see this wheat market going much below $8.00 per bushel before buyers step back in full force. With U.S. winter wheat planting less than 60 days away, I believe the extreme U.S. drought situation will start to re-enter as a concern for the coming crop prospects. I expect we will see some further relief in fertilizer prices with the ITC rejecting tariffs on Russian UAN. We are also seeing U.S. curbs on Russian fertilizer exports being removed which should bring more supply to global markets. July is typically the low in the urea market and some additional weakness may mean it’s time to start buying forward needs.
The cattle market garnered most of the heat this week across the ag complex. Weaker grains helped spur strength in the livestock sector as did the anticipation of Friday’s monthly cattle-on-feed and the bi-annual cattle inventory updates. We are all well aware of the drought situation and the toll it is taking on U.S. cow numbers and cattle outside feedlots. July 1 on-feed numbers came in slightly higher than expected at 100.4% above last year compared to average trade guesses of 100.1%. Placements held the biggest differential at 97.6% for June, higher than the 94.7% average trade expectation.
However, this still was a lower placement number relative to last year. June marketings were right in line with expectations at 102.0%. Cattle inventory for July 1 came in 2% lower than last year and was in line with expectations. Beef cow numbers were reported down 2.4% below last year numbers, but slightly higher than expected. In line with that adjustment, the annual calf crop declined 1.4% versus last year, but also slightly higher than expectations.
All in all, cattle inventory numbers continue to tighten due to drought conditions. Hay supplies are extremely tight, with much of the hay grazer becoming toxic due to heat stress. Be sure to test your hay grazers and watch the Johnsongrass for toxic nitrate levels before your cattle, especially bred cows, get access. The cattle charts have turned bullish with the recent breakout.
The gaps above will be resistance once filled and so be cautious. I maintain we will see front-month feeder futures reach the $2.00 per cwt level, but not just yet. However, protect your risk with Livestock Risk Protection or CME put options. This is not an environment to risk it all given the much larger number of dollars we’re trading for the same underlying this year.
Consider call options on corn to ensure you’re purchases of corn. This feed grain market is not yet down for the count.
Come see me every Thursday sale day (check summer hours) at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
