Howdy market watchers. What the crypto happened to Bitcoin, Dogecoin and others? These were among the headlines this week across the investment community as the digital currencies were cut in half from their peak just six weeks earlier.
Potential taxation changes, China trading restrictions, deleveraging and skittish retail investors were all attributable. Volatility equals opportunity. For those interested in trading Bitcoin volatility, the CME recently announced Micro Bitcoin futures, 1/10 the size of one Bitcoin. Call if interested to trade.
The increased trading volume in crypto currencies as well as the broader market is just a demonstration of “extra” cash and time on the hands of individuals. And more stimulus checks are on the way from the Biden administration as states are beginning to proactively end unemployment benefits and even offer incentives to get back to work. It is about time. Across all industries, I have heard multiple employers commenting about the vacuum of employable people unwilling to work due to unemployment benefits. With the government spending trillions to stimulate the reopening of the economy while employers are unable to hire due to the billions paid in unemployment, the economy needs the government to move aside.
Such issues help contribute to market volatility as the optimism of reopening is muddied by the lack of results in the data.
The Wheat Quality Council’s annual tour through Kansas had plenty of data to share this week that brought further pressure to KC wheat futures. The final yield estimate of the Kansas crop pegged the state’s average yield at 58.1 bushels per acre (bpa), 9.0 bpa higher than the previous record in 2012, and 10.1 bpa higher than USDA’s most recent forecast. Should this materialize, it also would be a new all-time record yield beating the 2016 record of 57.0 bpa. Interestingly, this tour has underestimated the final Kansas yield in each of the previous five years. In 2016, the underestimation of the final yield by the tour was 8.4 bpa. These record estimates came as somewhat of a surprise after drought and freeze concerns during the growing season.
In USDA’s weekly crop conditions updates, the Kansas crop improved 1% to 54% good-to-excellent versus last year’s 40%. Oklahoma was unchanged at 59% G/E, 6% above last year, while Texas ratings declined 5% G/E to 25% versus 46% last year. With better ratings in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as Nebraska, which was up 7% week-on-week, I am expecting lower protein for HRW wheat. With few opportunities during a relatively wet winter and spring to topdress followed by shortages in fertilizer following the ice storm and ill preparedness by many in the distribution chain, there are plenty of wheat acres with less than optimal nitrogen. This also is expected to contribute to lower average protein making any protein out there more valuable. Keep this in mind as you choose your delivery points and ensure that every load is checked and on your scale ticket with variability within fields.
The KC wheat market is oversold with Friday’s close below the 50- and 100-day moving averages at $5.24. Should we continue to slip with more precipitation expected next week, the 200-day moving average is at $5.84 on the July contract. Without a catalyst from corn and assuming rains do not become excessive, this market likely is to remain under pressure through harvest. Should we return to a concerning weather market in July and August for U.S. corn and see continued strong demand for imports from China, these markets have plenty of potential to get back on the move to the upside. If you’re selling wheat at harvest, buying call options is a strategy to remain exposed to the market while avoiding margin calls.
Watch December corn to hold the 50-day moving average at $5.23 with near term resistance at the 20-day moving average at $5.71. September corn futures remain at a 27 cent premium to the December and so if you can hit that earlier contract, be sure to protect against September. U.S. corn planting improved 13% as of last Monday to 80% short of the 84% expected due to wet weather.
Weakness in grains helped provide some further relief to the cattle market this week despite plenty of mid-week volatility in Thursday’s selloff. As Friday’s session came to a close ahead of the 2 p.m. release of the monthly USDA cattle-on-feed report, August feeders ran back up to the 50-day moving average forming a triple top in the market after breakout attempts on May 13 and 19 failed. While the front-month May feeder contract that expires on May 27 firmed on Friday, it remains in a very tight range, but still above the 20-day moving average. Cash trade this week ranged from $119-120. October live futures closed just above $125. Friday’s cattle-on-feed report had a bearish tilt with May ton-feed and April placement numbers coming in higher than expected, while April marketings were as expected. While numbers were skewed due to the dip from COVID, compared to 2019, the current on-feed and placement numbers still were below levels two years prior and marketings were above.
If you are looking for a way to lock in grain futures while keeping delivery points open until you can find the best basis bids, there are several risk management and marketing programs for wheat, corn, milo and soybeans to consider that will enhance your marketing efforts. This is a creative solution to lock in futures without having to pay margin calls, but also have the freedom to negotiate basis with delivery points once you are ready. If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
