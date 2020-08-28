Hampton honored for service to OWGA

Oklahoma Wheat Growers Association recognized Joe Neal Hampton for his service to the industry at the Aug. 13 Oklahoma Wheat Growers’ Association annual meeting in El Reno.
Hampton recently retired after nearly 48 years with Oklahoma Grain and Feed Association, Oklahoma Agribusiness Retailers Association, Oklahoma Seed Trade Association and Oklahoma Wheat Growers Association. He had been executive vice president of Oklahoma Wheat Growers Association since 2016.
He currently serves as secretary-treasurer of Oklahoma Wheat Research Foundation, as government affairs liaison for Oklahoma Agriculture Aviation Association and on the board of directors of Plains Grain, Inc.
He has served or is presently serving on numerous committees and councils, including OSU Dean of Agriculture’s Advisory Council, Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Pesticide Advisory Committee, Southwest Livestock Foundation and Oklahoma Sirloin Club.
He also is chairman of the Northwest District Junior Livestock Show. He is past recipient of the OSU College of Agriculture Distinguished Alumnus Award, Oklahoma Pork Council Distinguished Service Award and Mr. Wheat Award from Oklahoma Wheat Growers Association.
