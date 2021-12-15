The Harold Hamm Foundation and Continental Resources have announced a combined $50 million gift creating the Hamm Institute for American Energy at Oklahoma State University.
The Hamm Institute’s mission is to educate the next generation of energy leaders — in Oklahoma, the United States and from around the world — cementing Oklahoma’s legacy as a global energy leader.
“The generous gifts from Harold Hamm and Continental Resources to establish the Hamm Institute for American Energy will have a transformative impact on OSU and the energy sector worldwide. With a state-of-the art lab featuring wells drilled below the building, an auditorium and classrooms, this building is fit for purpose,” OSU President Kayse Shrum said. “Mr. Hamm’s and Continental’s generosity will bring together the brightest minds and future energy sector leaders from around the world, all with a goal of solving one of society’s most pressing concerns. Together, we will change the trajectory of energy security in the United States.”
The initial funding, announced Wednesday, for the institute and project will be a gift of $50 million — $25 million from the Harold Hamm Foundation and $25 million from Continental Resources. The Hamm Institute will be located in what was formerly known as OSU Discovery, 300 NE 9th in the Oklahoma City Innovation District, and will become the primary and permanent occupant of the building.
The Hamm Institute will host symposiums, authors, speakers, energy summits and global energy leadership conversations. The building eventually will house the Oklahoma Hall of Energy Legends Interactive Museum, a public exhibit highlighting the history and legacy of Oklahoma’s energy leaders.
Hamm, a native Oklahoman and founder and chairman of Continental Resources, began his career in oil and gas over five decades ago, starting out with a single oil service truck and a dream. His journey, entrepreneurial spirit and will to change the world for the better have inspired countless others, and his latest philanthropic push aims to elevate the state to new heights.
Hamm is recognized as a national leader and staunch advocate of America’s domestic oil and natural gas industry. He has spent more than five and a half decades in the industry, from starting his own oil services business to founding one of America’s most dynamic and innovative exploration and production companies, Continental Resources. The Hamm Institute will work to ensure America leads the world when it comes to advancing innovation and technology while producing energy.
“It’s time, once again, for Oklahoma to become a global energy leader,” Hamm said. “It’s my hope the world will look to us for the best ideas when it comes to energy stewardship, research and education. This gift is about investing in our shared future — the future of our country and the state and people I love. I see the Institute as a game changer — a place where the best and the brightest will come together to responsibly solve the world’s energy challenges. A third of the world lives in energy poverty. We need to fix that. And we need to make sure Americans will always have an abundance of reliable, affordable energy for generations to come.”
“Oklahoma is an energy state and Harold is our energy icon. This collaboration between one of our great universities and one of our most innovative and successful energy companies and entrepreneurs will raise the bar for American energy innovation,” said Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.
In acknowledgement of Continental’s contributions, the building’s concourse and auditorium will be named as Continental Resources Concourse and Continental Resources Auditorium. The program fund supporting the institute also will be named in recognition of Continental.
“The Hamm Institute belongs here in Oklahoma. It is part of the Continental mission — to find, nurture and inspire the next generation of energy leaders. We envision the Hamm Institute for American Energy to be the epicenter of learning, research and energy innovation for decades to come,” said Bill Berry, Continental Resources CEO.
