As I thought about this article, I had to reflect on past decades and things that happened as I started my first grade in 1945 at a one-room school (Eureka) south of Hunter.
There were 15 students enrolled in most class grades. The first grade had five beginners: myself, one other girl and three boys. The teacher was Mrs. Coulter from the Helene area.
I remember starting school the Monday after Labor Day. The month of October came very soon, and the exciting time of fall art crafts left memories of leaves, pumpkins and apples.
The teacher had purchased a very orange pumpkin with smooth skin and a rough brown stem. I loved to touch the pumpkin.
I don’t recall growing pumpkins in our home garden, so the one at school was quite a novelty and made an impression on me. One must remember that World War II had just ended, and supplies were very scarce.
That pumpkin was used in our art class as a model to create our own pieces of art for the windows in the school. I still have my pumpkin artwork in a box of memories of school days.
In 1947, the one-room schools were closed, and we were bused to the nearest town to continue our education.
A few years later, as a junior high student, I remember looking out the bus window one morning after Halloween and seeing cars tires and some machinery from the local dealership in the street, evidence of Halloween pranks by energetic teenage boys from the area.
When we got to school, I saw the merry-go-round had been lifted off its pole. There were other signs of mischief as well.
I don’t remember pumpkins being sold in grocery stores until the 1960s. When our youngest daughter was 4, she claimed the pumpkins we had carved with “happy” faces as her friends.
We put the jack-o’-lanterns on the front porch or in the flower garden.
On Halloween night, we put lighted candles inside them to complete the traditional decoration. Like everything that gets too hot, the pumpkins began to shrivel away.
een, our daughter checked on her pumpkin “friends” and found they had collapsed into their centers. Seeing the happy faces gone, she was overcome with sorrow at her disastrous loss — such crying and sobbing! I buried the wilted pumpkins in the garden to become compost/fertilizer for the coming season.
Also in the ’60s, one of our neighbors loved to make unique Halloween decorations with sound effects.
One of his creations was a very large jack-o’-lantern with a mouth that moved, eyes the rolled side to side and a very scary voice.
My oldest son who was 7 was so frightened by that jack-o’-lantern that he took off and ran all the way home.
Here it is, 2020, and how will you and your families celebrate the autumn holidays?
I hope we will always have pumpkins to carve and decorate and stories to share with children and grandchildren.
Williams is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
