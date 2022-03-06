Growing tomatoes from seed can be challenging. But once one knows how, it isn’t that difficult.
Many benefits come with growing tomatoes from seed. All one needs are some basic supplies and a bit of know-how to get tomato seedlings off to a good start. The following instructions are for planting and germinating them, plus seedling care tips.
• Recommended tomato seed starting methods. In warm climates, seeds can be planted directly in the garden. But for most, starting them indoors is the best method. They require a long, warm season to set fruit; giving them a head start inside is a good way to be able to enjoy a bigger crop before frost.
There are many different types of tomatoes, and time range from seed to harvest is broad. It can be anywhere from 60-100 plus days. Smaller or hybrids bred to produce earlier may be ready in 60-80 days after germination. Indeterminate types or ones that bear larger fruits can take anywhere from 70 to 100 plus days from seed to harvest. Consult the seed packet.
• Planting tomato seeds. To get a jumpstart on long maturity dates, planting seeds with care is important. With planning and the right tools, it’s easier than one thinks, but timing is everything.
In colder climates, the ideal time to start seeds indoors is between 6-8 weeks before the last frost date in your gardening zone, for example, 7a here in Enid. If you choose to direct sow, wait until it is consistently above 45 degrees at night. Usually, that takes about two weeks after the last frost in late winter or early spring.
Once one knows how to do it, planting tomato seeds is quite simple. Get your supplies ready beforehand to make the process quick and easy.
Decide how many seeds to plant. If using a new packet, one per cell is fine. For older tomato seeds, plant 2-3 in each to compensate for lower germination rates.
Plant the seeds. They are small, plant them no deeper than one-fourth of an inch. Make a small hole and drop them in or lay them on top, gently press them down into the soil.
Water the soil. The seeds will need to stay evenly moist to germinate. Water until the soil is damp, but not saturated. It’s gentler to water from the bottom by pouring it into the tray rather than over the top, which may displace the tiny tomato seeds.
Cover the trays. A plastic dome lid or large bag, as long as there is enough headroom for seedling growth, will help hold in the moisture and heat during germination.
Keep them warm. Choose a warm location, or place them on a heat mat to keep them in the ideal range of 65-85 degrees. A soil thermometer will help maintain an ideal temperature.
• Tomato seeds germination time. Most tomato seeds germinate between 7-14 days. The exact time depends on the variety selected and the environment they are in. The specific range usually can be found on the seed packet. Cooler temperatures and inconsistent moisture can slow down or prevent germination. Keeping the soil evenly moist but never soggy, as well as adding bottom heat will speed things up.
There are two stages to tomato seedlings, and both look very different. The seed leaves will come first. These two small leaves are long and oval-shaped, tapering to a point at the end. All the ones that form after the first two are called the true leave and they look like tiny tomato leaves.
• How to care for tomato seedlings. Planting and germinating seeds is the easy part, caring for the seedlings is where most people struggle. To be successful, provide the right amount of light, water and fertilizer to get them strong and healthy.
As soon as the seedlings pop up, they need 14-16 hours of light every day, or they will get leggy very quickly. Unfortunately, even the sunniest window is not enough. Use a grow light positioned 3-4 inches above them at all times, and set it on a timer to make it easy to give them the right amount.
Always keep the soil evenly moist, but never puddled or soggy. As they get taller check daily.
After 3-4 weeks you can begin adding a balanced fertilizer once a week.
When half of the tomato seeds have germinated, begin removing the humidity dome by opening it a little more each day. Running an oscillating fan on low nearby to simulate wind and strengthen seedlings and provide airflow so they will not mold.
If you planted more than one seed per hole, thin the seedlings to one per cell when they’re 3-4 inches tall. Choose the healthiest ones and snip the others at soil level with clean micro-pruners or precision shears. Dividing is risky, even minor stem or root damage can injure them.
When your tomato seedlings have developed three sets of true leaves, pot them into larger 3- to 4-inch plastic or plantable pots. Bury them deeper, up to the first set of true leaves, to encourage stronger roots.
Transplant tomato seedlings into the garden when nighttime temperatures are above 45 degrees, or the soil is 70 degrees. Before transplanting, it’s crucial to harden them off so they can adjust to the outside elements. Otherwise, they may not survive the transition.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.