By Susie Skaggs
For the novice, herbs are the perfect introduction to gardening. Herbs can be tucked into the border of a flower garden, massed in pots or scattered through rock gardens.
It is very rewarding to go out to my garden and snip some fresh herbs.
I have been growing them for years with little effort and highly recommend everyone to try and grow herbs of your own choosing.
To start, it is a good idea/plan to get a soil sample to see what you may need to add to your soil to make for good growing your herbs. Herbs need 6-8 hours of sun a day. You can make your herb garden any shape that fits your space.
Herbs need good drainage, proper soil, light fertilizing (too much will interfere with the flavor of the herbs) and water. The first two or three weeks after planting herbs, make sure soil stays moist. At the same time, do not overwater. Herbs do like dry soil once established.
When planting your herbs, be as creative as you want. Herb design is a matter of preference.
They can be formal, as in a Williamsburg Garden, with brick pathways, and a sundial or other sculptures as a focal point. Maybe you have an old wagon wheel or old wooden ladder that can be used for planting your favorite herb.
A fast way to get your herb garden off to a good start is to buy plants. However, herbs can be started by seed in a garden house or your windowsill or directly into the ground. If going this route, it takes some planning ahead and patience. Whatever you decide in growing your herbs, it will be very rewarding.
Here is a list of kitchen herbs you may want to grow. Of course, add or subtract what you may or may not want in your herb garden.
1 or 2 Chive plants.
3 or 6 (or more) Sweet Basil plants, more if you love pesto.
2 Rosemary plants.
1 Lemon Verbena plant.
1 Sage plant.
3 Greek Oregano plants.
3 Sweet Marjoram plants.
6 Italian Parsley plants.
3 French Tarragon plants.
3 Thyme plants.
1-3 Dill plants.
1-2 Mint plants.
When planting dill and mint in your garden spots, you need to plant where they can come up year after year where they will not interfere with other plants. These herbs are very invasive.
If you set your herb plants in early May, you will be able to harvest herbs by mid- to late-June.
Only pick herbs just before the buds open, harvest seeds before they turn from green to brown, and be gentle.
In researching what you want from your herb garden, you may not want just kitchen herbs.
Herbs can be used to make potpourri, herb bath salts, gourmet seasoned salts, bouquet garnis, French fine herbes or herb butters.
There are so many ways to enjoy your own herb garden.
Good luck. Trial and error will be your best teacher.
Skaggs is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
