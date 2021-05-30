Happy Memorial Day Weekend market watchers. While summer is on the mind, this holiday weekend is a time to remember those who have served and given the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedom as a nation.
In a world of many uncertainties, it is a time to appreciate family, friends and our rights as Americans. With our country reopening, there is effort in reconciling the past year of losses. If there is any silver lining, I believe it to be in the appreciation we have for personal interaction with family, friends and business associates. Let us remember, but not forget, the simple things that we often take for granted and cherish the time we are able to spend again with those around us as well as new faces in our community.
This is one of the first Memorial Days in a while where the potential of anxious wheat harvesters starting on Sunday or Monday will be nonexistent. That’s always a relief to our elevator team and no doubt elevators throughout the area. Winter wheat finally started turning this week with several hot-ish, sunny days before another round of storms. Thursday was a close call for many across the southern plains, but many producers did suffer losses from hail and winds with several tornado sirens heard. Thankfully, the bark was bigger than the bite and the severest weather wasn’t as widespread as forecast. While rain with such storms often is spotty, coverage was fairly decent with these storms, although wide ranging from 1.8 inches around Goltry to 4.25 inches in Guthrie. What we need now in wheat country is some heat and dry weather.
With crop diversification commonplace, we never want to complain about precipitation as it is always benefitting another crop. We’ve had ideal filling weather for wheat with cooler, damper weather despite the proliferation of stripe rust, but we could use some heat units and dry weather for a strong finish to ripening. I anticipate N orthern Oklahoma will be on the move between June 12-15, weather depending.
The grain markets continued the path of long liquidation this week with Friday’s Commitment of Traders Report of positions as of last Tuesday showing shortening of the managed fund net long position in corn by over 22,000 contracts, beans by 13,000, soybean meal by 25,000 and KC wheat by 2,600. No doubt much of the liquidation occurred in the past two weeks. July KC wheat bounced off the 200-day moving average this week near $5.88, closing the week just above $6.13, while July corn broke the $6.10, 50-day moving average, but closed above on the day that looks to be a support level as of now. December new crop corn bottomed at $5.00 this week, finishing just above $5.45, with the 100-day moving average below at $4.94.
For row crops, U.S. weather is improving as planting accelerates. U.S. corn plantings this week advanced to 90% complete versus 80% last week. Soybean planting was somewhat behind at 75% planted versus 80% expected, but still ahead of last year and the five-year average. Soybean futures also bottomed in Wednesday’s trade with a big bar up on Thursday before easing back in Friday’s session, with November new crop futures finishing the week above $13.72. Until we have fresh news to trigger markets, watch the moving averages as I would expect futures contracts to trade between them barring a catalyst emerging.
If you're sold on soybeans for double-crop, seriously consider sesame.
Enterprise Grain also is working on mung beans, so give us a call if interested to contract acres.
A softer grain market this week helped cattle surge at the start with a strong reversal by Wednesday’s close. August feeders, now the front month after May feeders expired Thursday at $136.30, spiked to a high at $158.725 mid-week before closing the day at just above $155.000. As the week’s trading pressed on, the market ratcheted lower, accelerating into the close on Friday to finish the week at $151.200. If August feeders break $150.000 on a corn rebound, look out below. If we hold or bounce off that level, then continue watching the charts. We sold graze-out steers at Enid Livestock on Thursday and was pretty satisfied with cash prices that have moved higher. Steers weighing just over 1,000 pounds brought $122.00, while 770 weights brought $143.50 and 658 pounders brought $161.00. Cash trade for fats this week was between $118-$120.
If you bought grass cattle at a higher values, look at protection into the fall.
Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
