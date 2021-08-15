Howdy market watchers. Thursday’s USDA report was indeed the catalyst for grains as I wrote last week. In fact, there wasn’t much at all going on until the fireworks from the monthly World Supply, Demand and Crop Production reports were released.
In a surprise move, the USDA lowered U.S. average corn yields by 4.9 bpa to 174.6, 2.3 bpa lower than the pre-report average trade guesses. U.S. soybean yields also were reduced 0.8 bpa, which was 0.3 bpa lower than the average trade guesses. There is no doubt the lower corn yield was the shock that jolted markets, as was the decline in Russian wheat production by 12.5 million metric tons to 72.5 MMT in just one month. This compares to the Russian Ag Ministry estimates Thursday at 81 MMT and other private area consultant estimates at around 77 MMT.
With these downgrades from area analysts supporting wheat over the past couple weeks, we were surprised to see the USDA come in with that large of a lowering all at once. Further reductions are, however, expected from those regional consultants.
Russia’s average wheat yield so far this year is currently 49.7 bpa, 9% below last year. Kazakhstan’s ag minister also commented this week that local wheat production is expected to be down 20%, but was short on details. The EU-27 wheat crop was lowered 1% this week by Strategie Grains, while being increased by the USDA, but is still 11% above last year’s levels. Despite lower production, export estimates from the EU-27 were raised. Australia’s wheat production was raised in Thursday’s reports as it was for the Ukraine. U.S. wheat production also was dropped nearly 50 million bushels from USDA’s estimates last month, 30 million bushels below average trade guesses.
KC and Chicago wheat made new highs Thursday above the recent high on May 7 and then again on Friday the 13th before settling back to close the week near the May highs. This market looks to have the makings to reach that $8.00 level. A break in the U.S. dollar, that started Friday, would aid exports and support a continuation of the upward trend. July 2022 KC wheat closed Friday at $7.25¾.
Thursday’s move in corn finally filled the chart gap from July 2 and then some before closing 23 cents off that day’s high with a session range of 43 cents. Friday was an inside day, lower high and higher low, on the chart which a breakout likely will follow.
ProFarmer’s annual corn and soybean crop tour starts next week and concludes Thursday. Markets will be keeping an eye on daily estimates to confirm or deny USDA estimates, but unlikely to have any significant influence short-term other than validation or otherwise. Good rain chances across the U.S. are seen over the next week, especially in the eastern corn belt as well as the south. Welcome rain is seen in the Dakotas as well as locally across Oklahoma and Kansas. August rains are rare yet critical for summer crops.
Early planted soybeans have seen good growth, but need a break from the heat to set and fill pods. Beans planted after the late wheat harvest, and there are many, need precipitation to reach canopy and catch up. Be mindful of insects as we are already seeing army worms in pastures and they are no doubt working on soybeans. Keep a close eye on your sesame as well, especially if surrounded by beans as we have started to see more activity in recent years.
Thank you to those who joined us on Tuesday evening for the price outlook discussion on grains and cattle charts pre-USDA report. We covered a number of new technical aspects that are important for those watching the charts in addition to reading fundamental news. If I had to summarize directional conclusions, it was for higher wheat, mixed on corn and beans with tilt toward bearishness with added vulnerability due to large number of longs. Of course, this was before USDA’s surprise reduction, higher feeders and mixed outlook for live cattle. Knowing what we now know, the action by grains early next week will give us more indications if a continuation is in store. I suspect we will have a brief period of consolidation on wheat and corn, meaning sideways to slight weakness followed by another move higher.
With Friday’s close on November soybeans at $13.65, just one penny off the high, I suspect we may see upward trend in beans starting Sunday evening. China did buy more beans this week, but still less than half of new crop bean purchases versus this time last year from the U.S. In what seems to be more of a move to influence markets, China did lower its import forecast for beans this year to 96.76 MMT in line with USDA’s updated estimates at 97 MMT. China corn imports were kept the same by the USDA at 26 MMT, although this is expected to increase. However, African swine flu is on the spread again and may reduce feed needs somewhat. No one knows China’s true grain stock levels, considered a national secret, but instead just release year-over-year expected changes. Announcing expectations of lower imports may in fact mean more are needed.
Watching the cattle market on the release of this week’s grain reports, brought about an interesting development. While feeders sold off when corn and wheat surged 25-30 cents, they closed slightly positive on the day. We saw weaker action to finish the week, but not near what was expected from the range in grains. This has me thinking back to comments over the previous weeks about a stronger market this fall and into the spring with fewer cattle numbers. Feeder cattle futures also had an inside day on Friday. Watch the $157 level on August feeders. A close below that level could suggest near-term weakness, but expect this market to find underlying support. The expanding Delta variant is cause for concern, but so far, America is back to school this week and somewhat of a normal work week is resuming. These trends also suggest that stockers are going to continue to be expensive into the fall. Thus, protecting profitable levels is going to be important at these higher levels with greater risk of reversals.
