Howdy market watchers. You know what they say about March — in like a lion, out like a lamb. And spring is in the air.
The eight- to 14-day outlook from NOAA suggests normal to below normal precipitation, with the likelihood of temperatures 50%-60% above normal. While some hotter, dryer weather is indeed needed to get in the fields for topdressing wheat and preparation for spring crops, more moisture is needed to make the winter wheat crop that has only recently come out of dormancy.
Wheat prices have been under pressure in recent weeks from improved weather and conditions, but it still is early to presume it is made. I was expecting July KC futures to get down to the $5.80-area, and while we slipped below with Friday’s lows just below $5.70, we did manage to fight back and close the week near $5.75. News out of Russia this week that IKAR raised new crop production estimates by 1.8 million metric tonnes, still below last year’s 85.4 MMT, and exports by 1.0 MMT over previous estimates and 0.5 MMT over last year, signal that the rhetoric of restricting exports with higher taxes may be just that — rhetoric. News on Twitter pointed to ice crust impacting anywhere from 20%-55% of the plants in the Black Earth region of Russia, which is the country’s No. 2 wheat producer. As usual, the market continues to get mixed news of the state of the Black Sea’s wheat crop and exportable supplies, but suffice it to say supplies are adequate and export restrictions are likely to be minimal if at all. U.S. wheat sales have been strong and ahead of the weekly average needed to meet USDA’s forecasts.
China’s corn buying also has accelerated U.S. export levels despite a stronger U.S. dollar reaching back to last year’s mid-November levels. This demonstrates the strength of fundamental demand. USDA reports this Wednesday will bring greater definition to the supply side of the equation available to meet this demand. The highly anticipated Prospective Plantings and Grain Stocks reports will undoubtedly bring volatility back to row crops that have been trading in a narrow, sideways range since mid-January. While estimates vary, the average expectation is for 93.208 million acres of corn to be planted in the U.S. this year, versus USDA’s February Outlook Forum estimates of 92 million and last year’s 90.819 million. For soybeans, 89.996 million acres are expected to be planted, versus 83.084 million last year and USDA’s February outlook of 90 million. All wheat acres are expected to be 44.971 million acres, versus USDA’s previous forecast of 45 million and last year’s 44.349 million acres. For winter wheat, expectations also are lower at 31.811 million acres, versus January’s USDA estimate at 31.991 million. Cotton acres are expected lower at 11.905 million acres, versus February’s 12.100 million acres.
For March 1 U.S. grain stocks, average estimates are anticipated lower versus last year for all. While this is no surprise, it is just a reminder that there is little cushion for planting delays or supply disruptions given current buffer stocks and demand growth. Ahead of Wednesday’s report, revisit your own planting intentions and breakeven levels mindful of input prices for fuel, fertilizer and chemical that have all increased as of late. After doing so, consider protecting corn/milo and beans in particular, but I advise to keep the upside open in case we get an explosive report next week that brings new levels to the commodity complex. Even at these levels, we are not far off the recent highs and remain at fairly attractive margin potential.
If you have or are considering to lock in delivery contracts, consider call options to keep the upside open. Same if you’re doing a direct hedge here. If you’d like to keep your delivery options open for the physical commodity to shop basis closer to harvest and do not desire to lock in the futures, buy put options or bear put spreads to protect the downside while keeping the upside and delivery options open. I also have a product to do an HTA (Hedge-to-Arrive) that locks in futures, but still keeps delivery options and basis open, but doesn’t require you to meet margin calls on hedges that previously were the only means to lock in futures while keeping delivery options open. Bottomline is that there is no one solution that fits everyone’s operation and market bias.
Managed funds remain long the grains, adding to the corn and bean long as of last Tuesday while trimming Chicago and KC wheat longs. For the meantime, the row crop longs seem comfortable remaining, so that is likely to continue until we have more certainty of supply.
The cattle market managed a four-day recovery after last week’s selloff, leading up to the monthly cattle on feed report that was neutral overall. March feeder futures and options expired on Thursday cash settling at $136.150. April is now the front month and reached back to resistance levels on Friday above $145. While there is strength in this market, the direction of grains this next week will bring feed fundamentals to the forefront. With pork prices firming and likely to remain so after this week’s bullish report, the cattle market should be able to pass on some of the higher feed costs. Spring and summer grilling and the reopening of a long-shuttered restaurant industry should bode well for animal protein demand if a third wave of COVID can be avoided as now being experienced in Europe. May feeders finished the week at $149.875 near the week’s highs. A close above $150.150 may suggest we’re going higher.
The crude oil market this week continued whipsawing trading in a $4.50 range nearly every session from Tuesday through Friday. The container vessel that remains stuck in the Suez Canal had much to do with the volatility. Hundreds of ships are now backlogged awaiting the channel to be opened. The USDA and Bloomberg reported that nearly 7% of U.S. grain shipments by sea my be delayed due to the blockage. To put this into context, it is estimated that nearly 12% of the total global trade of all goods flows through the Suez Canal.
If you would like to lock in these futures levels through a hedge-to-arrive contract, while leaving the basis open and most importantly, not having to decide the delivery point and therefore, you have the ability to fully negotiate the basis with whatever delivery point you choose when you’re ready, give me a call as I have a new solution for producers to do exactly that. This is a creative solution to lock in futures without having to pay margin calls, but also have the freedom to negotiate the basis with delivery points once you are ready. This is product is nationwide and not limited to our immediate area. If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.