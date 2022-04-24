As I write this, my thoughts are swirling based on several inquiries I have had about maintaining cows through the current dry period. Every producer has experienced the increased costs of inputs whether it’s for feed, chemicals or any other supplies essential to running a livestock operation.
I fear the reality of high inputs is here to stay, but I think there is a challenge here. The challenge is to look at our operations in a different light. What changes, even small, could improve the livestock operation? Yes, we should critically evaluate our costs but instead of shortchanging the beef herd, lets look at things that can be applied to improve productivity.
The topics I have listed below are not new. I have written about them many times, but I feel strongly these are small changes that can make a big impact.
• Create a relationship with your local veterinarian. Besides their essential advice during emergencies, vets can make a huge impact on your operation to prevent sickness and disease by working with producers to devise a herd health plan. Think pinkeye, foot rot and summer respiratory issues — vets can work with you to prevent and/or create an effective treatment plan. Note, a relationship with a vet should be more than the yearly call at 1 a.m. to pull a calf. If you currently have a consulting vet, proceed to the next item.
• Consider deworming the cow herd. Although not outwardly apparent, gastrointestinal parasites (worms) can cause a variety of clinical signs, such as weight loss, diarrhea and death. It’s the less obvious signs of decreased weaning weights and lower reproductive rates that can quietly erode profitability on an operation. Anthelmintic products, commonly called dewormers, have helped to limit the clinical impacts on beef cattle. However, parasite resistance is increasing to these products. Keep in mind, a pour-on is no longer considered an effective dewormer. Consult your veterinarian to see if a targeted deworming plan would be a good choice for your operation.
• Consider fly control. No fly will impact the herd more significantly than horn flies. At a threshold of 200-300 flies per animal, these insects cause stress on cows, reducing milk production in beef cows which can lead to reduced weight gain in calves. Many producers wonder if fly control is worth the cost. A 2017 collaborative research study between Kansas State and Oklahoma State determined stocker cattle with an insecticidal ear tag gained 0.21 more pounds per day compared to calves without fly control. At those gains, a cost of $2.00-$4.00 per tag would be a very cheap form of management. I recommend fly tags compared to a pour-on or spray just because once it’s in the ear, no more applications are needed for 90 days. Keep in mind, proper chemical rotation in all fly control products is more important than when the tag or product is applied.
• Consider implants for calves. In the recent Cow-Calf Corner Newsletter, OSU’s Dr. Paul Beck said, “Implanting preweaning is one of the most cost-effective ways to increase production for the cow calf producer.” Cattle can be implanted after 45 days of age, and research shows that calves in the suckling phase will increase weight gain by 0.10-0.12 pounds per day. Older calves in the stocker phase could respond with 0.20+ pounds per day. A local price of $1.27 for a Synovex C implant will more than pay for itself in any operation. Producers should refer to product labels for approved timing of implants. Yes, all-natural is a thing these days. But, unless you are filing paperwork with a third party to verify your calves all-natural, it’s likely you are not receiving a premium for calves without an implant.
These are just a few inputs that will cost a bit of money, but the long-term return can be significant to beef operations. Contact your local OSU extension educator or local veterinarian for guidance on the chemical rotation of fly control products, implant use, deworming practices or any other form of management for the beef operation.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
