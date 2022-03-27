By Anne Bethell
My seeds came for my spring and summer garden earlier this month, and I am excited to get them in the ground.
I ordered lettuces, beets, radishes, parsnips and a fun mixture of zinnias. The first four of these I planted by the middle of March, because they do best in cool temperatures.
I am thankful for the light rain we received, but am praying for more.
Our farmers and ranchers need that, but gardeners need it, as well.
In early spring, I can get overwhelmed with how much there is to do, but I remind myself that a little bit at a time will get it done.
We did get our onions in. We love the harvest of those gorgeous bulbs. Some varieties keep well, but our favorite variety is “Candy,” which has a shorter shelf life. We chop them after drying them out and put them in the freezer to enjoy all year.
Our 2 degree temps a few weeks ago caused the onions tops to suffer.
We plan to apply a fungicide every two to three weeks after they start to green up; it will prevent the bulb from rotting issues at harvest.
I love my perennial beds, but they require maintenance. This month I’ve been destroying winter weeds and cultivating the soil.
Check your drip or irrigation system to see if repairs need to be made. Divide and replant overcrowded summer and fall blooming perennials. Share those plants with a friend and bless them with a new friend in their garden.
A mulch of 2 to 3 inches helps to retain moisture when our hot summers descend.
Rose plants need to be pruned to tidy up their appearance; it helps to control their size, shape, vigor and bloom. The spring pruning should occur 3-4 weeks before the last killing frost, which is around March 15 for most of Oklahoma, but pruning can still take place in late March.
Here are a few tips to follow: 1. Remove any canes that have been damaged by insects, disease or storm; 2. Remove one of two canes that are rubbing together; 3. Remove canes that are spindly or smaller in diameter than the size of a pencil. For hybrid teas, floribundas, grandifloras, and polyanthas, cut them back to 12 inches for large flowers and 18-24 inches for many smaller sized flowers. I try to create space between the branches with a vase like shape.
Another thing I do in the spring is shape and prune trees and shrubs.
This also is a great time to plant shrubs and trees, including bare root plants.
It is easier when a plant has had time to establish a root system before summer heat descends.
These are just a few things needing attention in the spring. The extension office has information on turf issues, fertilization, pest control and many other things. Stop by and pick up a flyer.
As March draws to a close, take advantage of every nice day to complete your spring chores.
Bethell is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.