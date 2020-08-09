Garfield County 4-H'ers recognized

Although they did not get to walk across the stage at Gallagher-Iba Arena on the Oklahoma State University campus, a group of Garfield County 4-H’ers still received recognition for their work during the 99th State 4-H Roundup, which took place virtually.
Bailey Hoeltzel was named state record book winner in the all other projects-science and technology project and received a $1,200 scholarship sponsored by Charles and Betty Smith. He also was named to the Blue Award Group and was named a delegate to National 4-H Congress. He is a nine-year veteran of 4-H and a member of Kremlin-Hillsdale 4-H Club. His main project areas are science and technology.
He has taken part in a variety of community service project, and his favorite is the Salvation Army Angel Tree Project. He also is a 4-H Innovator and co-teen leader of the Garfield County 4-H Robotics Team.
He will be a senior at Kremlin-Hillsdale School and is the son of Justin and Samantha Hoeltzel.
Morgan Meyer was named state record book winner in the agriculture project and received a $1,200 scholarship sponsored by Kunc Family Farms, as well as the $1,200 Sidwell Agribusiness Scholarship.
He also was named to the Blue Award Group. Meyer is a member of Oklahoma Bible Academy 4-H Club, where he is active in agriculture, beef, horse and shooting sports projects. An active 4-H’er for nine years, his main service project is Stamp Out Starvation, where he has coordinated the packaging of more than 296,000 meals.
He is a senior at OBA and the son of Matt and Laura Meyer.
Summer Prince was recognized as state record book winner in the swine project. She received a $1,200 scholarship sponsored by Oklahoma Pork Council. She is a member of Garber 4-H Club. Her main project areas are swine and veterinary science. Her club works with a foster home and sews pillowcases that are filled with toiletry items, toys, candy and other items the foster children can call their own. She has been an active 4-H’er for six years and has served in multiple leadership roles. She is the daughter of Timothy and Sasha Prince and will be a freshman at Garber High School this fall.
The advanced fabrics and fashion scholarship was awarded to Madison Nickels. This $1,200 scholarship is sponsored by the Wilma Wendt-Pattillo Endowment. She also was named the winner of the Enid News & Eagle Award and was inducted into Key Club. She is a member of Enid 4-H Club and has been an active 4-H’er for six years. She has participated in several community service projects and taught workshops to youth. She has turned her sewing project into her own business, Just Craftin’ Around, where she sells items she has made at local craft shows. She serves as a Healthy Living Ambassador and a State 4-H Ambassador. This fall she will be a sophomore at Enid High School and is the daughter of Jamie and Jessica Nickels.
Ethan Haggard was a recipient of the Enid News & Eagle Award, as well as being named a member of the Blue Award Group. He also was selected to serve as a delegate to National 4-H Congress and was inducted into Key Club. An active 4-H’er for five years, Haggard is a member of Kremlin-Hillsdale 4-H Club, where he’s active in science and technology projects. He serves as co-leader of the Garfield County Science Club and teen leader of the Garfield County Robotics Club. He is a junior at Kremlin-Hillsdale schools and the son of Tim and Earla Haggard.
The wildlife and fisheries record book winner was Hayden Deeds. He received a $1,200 scholarship sponsored by the Rule of Law Scholarship Fund. Deeds, of Enid, is a member of te Garber 4-H Club and attends Garber schools. He has been an active 4-H’er for six year, and his main project areas are wildlife and fisheries, shooting sports and community service. His favorite activity is presenting his workshop called “Know Your Animal Tracks.” He is the son of Lacey Deeds.
Brianna Deeds received the Tracey Cox Memorial Scholarship. This $1,000 award is sponsored by Tracey Cox Memorial. A member of Garber 4-H Club, she is proud of her project The Great American Cleanup. She was awarded a grant and supplies from ODOT to help with this cleanup project. She was a Girls State delegate and a previous state 4-H record book winner. She also was named Garfield County Farm Credit Citizenship Award winner. She attends Oklahoma State University and is the daughter of Lacey Deeds.
Madison Deeds was presented with the $1,500 B.A. Pratt Memorial Scholarship sponsored by the B.A. Pratt Memorial, and the $2,500 Marjorie Moesel Scholarship. An active 4-H’er for 10 years, her main project areas were performing arts, citizenship and leadership. She was named Collegiate 4-H Outstanding Freshman at OSU. She also served as a delegate to Girls State and coordinated the music for vacation Bible school.
A senior at OSU, she is the daughter of Lacey Deeds.
Gedon is a communications specialist for Oklahoma State University’s Agricultural Communications Services.
