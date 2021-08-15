By Trisha Gedon
STILLWATER — Garfield County 4-H’ers made a big showing at the Centennial State 4-H Roundup that took place recently on the Oklahoma State University campus.
Serving as delegates from Garfield County were Bailey Hoeltzel, Morgan Meyer, Ethan Haggard, Madison Nickels, Hayden Deeds, Summer Prince, Conner Quintero, and Shelbi Prince.
Meyer, Hoeltzel, Deeds and Nickels brought home a share of the $140,000 worth of educational scholarships that were presented during the Honors Night Assembly.
Meyer, of Nash, was awarded the Floyd and Viola Hartman Memorial Scholarship. The $1,200 scholarship is sponsored by the Hartman Memorial. He also received the $2,500 Barnes Family Scholarship, which is one of the Pickens Legacy Scholarships. In addition, he was recognized as a member of the Blue Award Group. He attended Oklahoma Bible Academy and was a member of Oklahoma Bible Academy 4-H Club. He will attend Northern Oklahoma College this fall. He is the son of Matt and Lara Meyer.
Deeds, Garber, received the B.A. Pratt Memorial Scholarship. This $1,500 scholarship is sponsored by the B.A. Pratt Memorial. She also received the $1,200 Stowers Family Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship sponsored by the Stowers Family Endowment. While an active 4-H’er, she belonged to Garber 4-H Club. Currently a student at OSU, she is the daughter of Lacey Deeds.
A graduate of Kremlin-Hillsdale School, Hoeltzel was presented the Gibson-Ott Memorial Scholarship. The $1,200 scholarship is sponsored by the Gibson-Ott Endowment. Hoeltzel also was recognized as a member of the Blue Award Group. He was an active 4-H’er with Kremlin-Hillsdale 4-H Club. He will attend Northern Oklahoma College this fall and is the son of Justin and Samantha Hoeltzel.
Nickels, a junior at Enid High School, was the winner of the Dr. Ron and Linda Scholar Essay and awarded $500. She also was selected as a Nation Congress trip winner and recognized as a member of the Blue Award Group. She also also will be on reporter on the 2021-22 State Leadership Council. She is the daughter of Jamie and Jessica Nickels.
Prince, a sophomore at Garber High school, was inducted into the Oklahoma Key Club and was a Top 3 State project finalist. She also will be West District representative on the State Leadership Council.
Haggard, a senior this year at Kremlin-Hillsdale, was also a Top 3 State project finalist. He also selected as a Nation Congress trip winner.
While most activities took place on campus, the educational workshops and contests were virtual again this year. Hayden Deeds placed first in the state tractor driving contest; Madison Nickels placed first in both the State Fashion Review and State FCS Speech contest; Conner Quinter placed third in the State FCS Speech contest; and Summer Prince and Madison Nickels placed third in the State Food Showdown contest.
Gedon is a communications specialist with OSU’s Agricultural Communications Services.
