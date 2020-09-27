In this unique time of COVID-19, we all could use a little hope. Luckily, our gardens hold the seeds of hope for another year of vibrant life and a fresh start.
We can start now to make our colorful and fragrant dreams come true. We also can do what we can to plant for pollinators, for preservation of water and for the beauty of color and texture.
Common seeds to plant in the fall are lupine, Bells of Ireland, bachelor’s buttons, sweet peas, Queen Ann’s Lace and some phlox.
You might find other suggestions at local garden shops, too.
Many people like adding the smiling faces of pansies to the garden, once it is cool. Pansies can tolerate most of Oklahoma’s winter weather quite well. Remember to tend them and water, if needed. Most chrysanthemums are ready to plant and our local stores have many to offer. Winter kale also is planted this time of the year by transplant to add some life to empty gardens and color along walkways.
Several bushy plants can adjust well to new locations in fall transplants. A
lways keeping mind the summer patterns of sunlight and shade. Hydrangeas can be planted with the correct soil mixture where they will receive morning light and afternoon shade.
Smokebush, spirea, orange rocket barberry shrub, laurels, burning bush and red twig dogwood also lend themselves to transplant in the fall and will add color and texture in the spring.
With questions about planting trees in the fall, a trip to a local nursery or garden house will give you lots of ideas about new specimens for your yard.
Of course, bulbs or tubers for tulips, daffodils, anemones, crocus, hyacinths, snowdrops, lillies, allium, peonies, iris, thistle, amaryllis, asters and others are available from catalogue companies, local garden shops, big box stores and online.
Helpful directions usually come with the packaging or are available online through many gardening sites, including Oklahoma Gardening.
Preparing the ground in the fall is pretty easy because you can sometimes just turn under the fading annuals and have an automatic garden space.
Just add some dried leaves before the really cold weather sets in and water every now and then, if the soil gets too dry.
You also can plant some of the flowers that are annuals in your turned vegetable garden and have some early color. Be sure to plant in a way that will leave you working room for starting early vegetables in the spring.
It is helpful to include some flowers with your vegetables to lure the pollinators to your garden. Be creative. It is freeing to experiment.
Many of these plants will be done blooming before big trees leaf out, so they really will be pretty signs of the new year in the garden and in your yard.
Their success will bring early pollinators fluttering and buzzing among the flowers and spur you onto planting your summer garden, as well.
Isaak is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
