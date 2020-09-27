Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.