Grape jelly?? I still can hear myself questioning the older couple selling handmade bird feeders with cups for grape jelly at the Farmers’ Market in Wichita.
They assured us the grape jelly would attract orioles. We purchased one of their feeders feeling intrigued but skeptical about their claim.
Sure enough though, there were days that spring when we saw up to two dozen orioles vying for a taste of grape jelly. Later, when visiting with Master Gardener friends, I learned they had known this wonderful secret for years and could tell us the date orioles return to Enid.
Since then, we have filled our feeder on the 20th of April and find that the brilliant orange and black birds return to our yard that week.
My husband and I have pretty much taken to our backyard this spring feeling grateful for the space and the beauty of the natural world that visits us. This year, in particular, you may find yourself wanting to attract birds to your yard but feel unsure of how to do that. Oklahoma State University’s fact sheet entitled “Landscaping and Gardening for Birds” gives very good information that I will try to summarize here.
Birds need three things to survive: food, water and shelter.
One of the key elements for attracting birds is to provide a wide variety of plants arranged into sheltered areas near trees and shrubs. Birds will be attracted to open lawns with areas set aside for water (bird baths, streams or ponds). As for food, they will congregate around bird feeders as well as fruit bearing and seed-bearing plants.
I used to get upset when my strawberries would be partially eaten by the robins. Now, I try to plant enough for all of us.
It’s important to remember that different plantings will attract different birds. For example, areas with tall trees will attract owls, vireos and Mississippi kites whereas, shrubs will attract cardinals and mockingbirds. Hummingbirds typically are attracted to brightly colored, tubular-shaped flowers that make it easy for them to feed on nectar.
Native plants that adapt well to our climate will attract native birds.
Most birds will return each year if they have reliable shelter and source of food.
Birds will be happier if your yard isn’t perfect. If you have a hidden area where you can discard grass clipping, twigs, leaves and bark, birds will find materials to build their nests. As the materials decompose, insects will arrive, bringing more food for the birds. It’s all a well-balanced system.
If this all seems like a daunting task just to see birds, let me recommend you take a picnic or visit the demonstration garden at the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service office, 316 E. Oxford.
A pair of bluebirds have returned each year since birdhouses were added. There are mockingbirds, orioles, blue jays, sparrows and many more.
You can safely distance from others as it is a fairly large space.
And, there are trashcans and seating available.
Ford is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.