By Kris Vculek
Typically, the first Garfield County Master Gardener column for each month features gardening tips for that month. For March 2022, the best tip I can offer is to come to our spring workshop, back after COVID cancellations in 2020 and 2021.
Plan to spend a morning with fellow gardening enthusiasts and find yourself inspired for the upcoming season.
Three gardening experts will be headlining the program, “Nurtured by Nature: Gardening For Body and Soul,” a half-day workshop March 26. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the workshop will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Autry Technology Center, 1201 W. Willow. The $35 registration fee includes refreshments and a packet of materials.
Shade gardens will be the topic discussed by Casey Hentges, the host for the “Oklahoma Gardening” television show that airs weekly on OETA. Before joining forces with the OKG team, she served as the director of horticulture at the Myriad Botanical Gardens in Oklahoma City. In addition, she has been a commercial landscape manager in Dallas and has served as the Canadian County horticulture/4-H youth development educator for Oklahoma State Cooperative Extension Service for five years. Casey earned her bachelor’s degree in horticulture at OSU and her master’s degree in public horticulture management at the University of Delaware.
Offering tips on pairing flowers and vegetables in gardens will be Courtney DeKalb-Myers, Cleveland County horticulture educator since August 2018. Originally from Norman, Courtney studied horticulture at Oklahoma State University with an emphasis in entrepreneurship. She attended North Carolina State University for graduate school, where her research was heavily focused on vegetable production. An interest on local products motivated her to move back to Oklahoma and work for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service.
A presentation on herb gardening will feature Kay Neff, an herb grower and master gardener, who, with her husband and family, runs a small family farm in Sedgwick, Kan. Kay’s farm produces high-quality, chemical-free herb plants, vegetable transplants, free-range eggs and produce. Family owned by a sixth-generation farmer and fourth-generation potter, they produce everything using sustainable agriculture practices.
Each participant will receive a folder containing information handouts supporting the presentations as well as pamphlets identifying Oklahoma Proven plants: trees, shrubs, flowers and grasses tested and proven to tolerate conditions in Oklahoma. A soil test bag from Oklahoma State University and a pamphlet explaining the proper way to collect a soil sample will be available for those interested.
Along with drawings for door prizes, there will be a boutique featuring gardening books, gloves, herbs, vegetable and flowering plants, and other gardening-related items for sale.
Proceeds from the workshop go to fund several projects of Garfield County Master Gardeners, including the Demonstration Garden and the Children’s Garden at the Garfield County Oklahoma State University Extension Office.
Advanced registration is recommended, but registrations will be welcomed at the door. To register in advance, stop by or call the Garfield County OSU Extension Office,at 316 E. Oxford, or calling (580) 237-1228.
Vculek is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
