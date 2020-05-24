Start over.
Sometimes that is just what learning is about. Stop, re-evaluate what you thought you knew, take in new information, do it differently.
Gardening is one of those activities that is filled with this trial-and-error type of learning. Luckily, we do have friends, books and the endless information on the internet to get us through.
Being a part of the Master Gardener’s program is humbling and helpful. We always have friends to turn to who already have made the mistakes we discover.
For instance, last summer a couple of friends gave me iris plants. I planted a few on the northeast corner of my house, which was sunny in late fall but has almost no sunshine with leaves on the trees. So, those iris have great leaves but no flowers. Other iris plants are by the driveway. That works well when there is not a car blocking the sun in the afternoon. Others are planted on the southwest side of the house, and they are just great. It’s a little like “Goldie Locks and the Three Bears” story.
I also planted some Gladiator alliums behind the iris in the middle of winter, so, they got a late start. Then, after their leaves got some yellow on the tips, I discovered they needed better soil and more nitrogen, so we had to dig around them to improve the soil.
We are hoping they will go ahead and grow, grow, grow. Their blossoms should be about 6-8 inches across.
We have tried to avoid weed killers. That’s a challenge. Well, actually, I don’t have a handle on that and don’t even know if it is possible around here. There are new weeds all the time. But, it seems like the more garden I have, the fewer weeds. So, naturally, I added a little more garden space. Radishes were planted to help loosen the dirt and added nasturtiums because they don’t need very good soil. Seedlings came up and all was good. Then, more trees leafed out and slowed progress. The plants are green, but no buds. It is important to consider the coming changes in sunlight and plant life.
Since people were so nice to share with me, I decided to share some of my bronze fennel with a few neighbors and friends. They were happy to take some to attract pollinators and swallowtail butterflies. I transplanted one, and it appeared to die immediately. I learned the neighbor’s plants had done the same. But, lo and behold, a week or two later my neighbor said her plant had survived only to flourish and add more feathery fronds that look like brown fox tails. The other plants also survived, if they weren’t tossed into the trash. Ha! Since then, I have found out it’s better to transplant small fennel plants only about 3-4 inches tall, before they have big tap roots.
Gardening is a challenge, but it so much fun to see life spring forth.
Isaak is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
