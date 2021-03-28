By Leslie Mooers
Wahoo! March 21 made it official.
It’s really spring, not that fake-out we seem to experienced in late January or early February that had red-red-robins bob-bob-bobbin’ in my back yard and all the plants poking their heads up and budding out.
Then, Zappo! There go my peaches and apricots — not going to be much of a harvest this year. That cold snap we experienced a few weeks ago was quite a shock to those plants and trees teased by early warm weather and already in spring mode. It was a shock to me, too.
After assessing the damage that prolonged cold spell caused, I have given up on the crocus, but my hyacinths are just a bit unhappy, and the daffodils have only lost an inch or so off the top.
At least my asparagus was smart enough not to try anything too soon.
I just have to take solace in the fact that I did get my seeds started in a timely manner inside, ready to acclimate to the deluge of April’s rains and winds, and of course the gentle touch of spring sunshine.
Having prepped the garden areas last fall by weeding, mulching and adding the byproducts of having a llama in the nearby pasture, I am sure that I will see these seedlings produce an abundance of edible delights; that is, if I can find a way to keep the garden safe from marauding rabbits, possums and even that odd squirrel who seem to like beet greens.
You would think raised boxes, chicken wire and a plastic crow would be discouraging to the rodent community in my area. Even my dog, the local coyote population and the hawk that has taken up residence to thin my free-range chicken flock have not discouraged these furry freeloaders from enjoying the fruits of my labors.
To add insult to injury, last year I had to deal with a turtle, yes a turtle, eating my tomatoes. I am not sure how he even got into that raised garden box. They are sneaky and apparently very determined little creatures.
We won’t even go into the trauma of squishing potato or squash bugs and being given the stink-eye by a snake that is emotionally involved with my garden hose.
In spite of the challenges nature provides, the “Wahoo!” still applies.
There is nothing like the joy of building a garden adventure. There is real peace in walking between rows of plants in what used to be just soil and knowing you are a part of the things happening. The awe of seeing the change as little dried-up seeds turn into robust fruiting and flowering plants reminds me that I can plant them and nurture them, but it takes more than just me to make them grow.
That this will provide food for a wide range of creatures, including me, keeps me in the garden, eager to see what new adventures I can look forward to.
Mooers is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.