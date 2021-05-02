Some gardeners will only grow heirlooms. However, many gardeners will select hybrids for disease resistance and superior production in their region but may plant a few heirlooms each year to try out some different tastes and textures.
What is an heirloom? The term is usually applied to fruit, flower or vegetable varieties that were being grown before World War II, but the heirloom definition is open to discussion.
Heirloom vegetables offer a spectacular range of flavors and shapes. They may be tarter or sweeter, green instead of red, long instead of the standard oval, ribbed or striped rather than smooth. Often they have a depth and complexity of flavor you would never find at the grocery store.
The key differences between heirloom and hybrid plants comes down to two main reasons: To make large scale commercial production and distribution of vegetables easier and more profitable; and to make growing vegetables less labor intensive and more obtainable for home gardeners who may not have been as sure of their skills as their farmer ancestors.
• Flavor Although it may not have been the highest priority for 20th Century breeders, they created hybrids with a number of useful qualities such as having unique flavors.
• Disease resistance: Many vegetables are plagued by diseases that can wipe out a crop. Hybrids, especially tomatoes and corn, were bred that are resistant to a number of these diseases. When you see codes such as “VFF” or “VF1” in a seed catalog, they refer to diseases the variety was bred to resist.
• Higher yield: Many of the most flavorful heirlooms, such as the beloved Brandywine tomato, do not produce a whole lot of fruit. Hybrids were developed to produce much larger crops per plant.
• Uniformity: Commercial growers quickly learned that fruits and vegetables that looked funny would not sell. Conformity was a must. So hybrids were developed to have more consistent sizes, shapes and colors. Supermarket tomatoes all became red. Hybrids for the home garden came to reflect what consumers learned to expect at the supermarket.
• Marketability: Fruits and vegetables that were all the same size to pack easily, did not bruise or go bad quickly, and could be shipped over longer distances when compared to traditional heirloom varieties. So hybrids made many fruits and vegetables available all over the country and often for many more months each year, even if they did not taste like their ancestors.
• Hybrid vigor: First-generation hybrids tend to grow more vigorously and produce more than plants of a selected variety whose genes have been relatively isolated for generations. But such hybrids can only be produced commercially, which means you have to buy new seed every year instead of saving it.
• Timing: Determinate tomato hybrids — those that grow to a certain point, stop and produce all their fruit at once can be picked with machines, rather than by workers who go out to hand-pick whatever fruits are ripe. This greatly reduced the production cost of growing tomatoes and brought canned tomato prices down across the produce industry.
Today, breeders are trying to find the best of both worlds, crossing modern hybrids with older, more flavorful heirlooms to make old style taste part of the equation along with disease resistance, consistency and higher yields. There are a number of hybrid versions of Brandywine, for example.
These new hybrids are less risky, but they also are not open-pollinated. So, you will not get consistent results by saving the seed.
So should you choose heirlooms or hybrids? It can be a polarizing question for many gardeners. Some believe strongly that the flavor of heirlooms is so superior that no growing season should be wasted on anything else.
But other gardeners are focused on results. They want what they are used to. They place the highest priority on getting a lot of predictable tomatoes just when they expect them with as few problems as possible. For them, modern hybrids seem a better bet.
There is plenty of middle ground. You can choose one dependable, disease resistant hybrid variety as a fail-safe and take a greater chance on an heirloom each year. Or you can add one of the new hybrids derived from popular heirlooms into the mix. If you are growing tomatoes in containers, it might be wise to choose a dwarf, determinate hybrid variety.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
