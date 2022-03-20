Farmers are fortunate that even though input costs have increased significantly, so have grain prices.
What are you doing to protect that value? Cash grain that was physically in storage is hopefully sold and being loaded on a train or barge and headed to the port. What do we do about the crop that is currently growing though?
Futures and options are a place to look for price protection. During peak volatility margin calls are incredibly difficult to make unless an operation is very liquid.
Options are prohibitively expensive as well with premiums eating away at the underlying protected price. Even with those negative forces present, it is a better option than doing nothing.
If you are not comfortable with the futures market, then you may want to explore cash contracts. The biggest fear from producers with a cash contract is making delivery. If I contract a bushel of wheat at $10.00 and the market goes up to $12.00 at harvest, I will only receive $10.00/bu. for that delivered grain. If I cannot grow that bushel of wheat due to drought or some other disaster, I will have to buy a bushel of wheat on the open market at $12.00 to cover my $10.00/bu. contract and my net loss is $2.00/bu. in the simplest of terms.
This leads farmers to be very cautious with cash contracts. However, there is another strategy to consider. Most producers carry revenue crop insurance on their wheat acres. This crop insurance guarantees a revenue that consists of a cash price and a yield guarantee. If harvest price exclusion was not selected (it usually is not) the revenue calculation uses the higher of the initial price or the harvest price. It appears the harvest price for wheat will be much higher than the price used in the initial revenue calculation at this time.
If my approved yield (APH) is 40 bu./acre and I carry 70% coverage, then my guaranteed yield is 28 bu./acre. This means I can cash contract 28 bushels of wheat per acre and capture the current price. If the price goes up between now and harvest, and I cannot raise the bushels to cover the contract, my revenue crop insurance will provide the revenue needed to buy out the unfulfilled contract.
This is not an obscure marketing strategy, but many producers do not take advantage of it. Flex your current risk protection to take advantage of this fear and uncertainty in the market. While prices have the fundamental support to stay high right now, those market dynamics could change. Position yourself and your farm to counteract high input costs and take advantage of these historic high prices.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service west district ag economics specialist.
