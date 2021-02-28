Howdy market watchers. The madness of March is about to begin.
It was a record-setting end to February with extreme cold followed by highs in the 60s, a near 100-degree swing from wind chill lows to this week’s highs. The wheat is sure showing signs of the swing with brown biomass everywhere. While I think freeze damage was limited at least below the ground, grazers are sure getting concerned about how much these conditions have burnt back forage prospects.
With lighter calves still relatively expensive as summer buyers start catching up after two weeks off, combined with new crop wheat at $6.30 and now concerns for graze out conditions, I expect more winter wheat to be harvested in the U.S. than originally intended. The extent of damage will be clearer in the coming week.
Disappointing export sales numbers on Thursday including renewed concerns that African swine fever in China may contribute to softer meal and feed demand weighed on markets into Friday. The end of this last trading week also marked the end of the month with profit taking and position squaring dominating all markets with red across asset classes on Friday, while the U.S. dollar was sharply higher. In an unusual move that saw gold and silver follow oil, ags and equities lower instead of benefiting from a flight to safety made for an overall risk-off attitude. Concerns about rising inflation and interest rates impacting corporate earnings overshadowed markets this week.
Eurodollar futures that I wrote about last week as a hedge against higher rates saw a drastic selloff, retracing all the move seen from the COVID crisis. While it already has been a big move, rates themselves have yet to change, so more is expected. I would advise individuals and companies to deploy strategies to protect these lower rate levels. Give me a call for execution of strategies to capture this unique instance of lower rates for your portfolio or business.
Despite concerns over the size of the stimulus bill, it is likely that Congress will approve the $1.9 trillion support package by beginning of next week for signature of President Joe Biden before unemployment benefits expire on March 14. What we do know is that the $15 minimum wage provision will not be included. However, this will not be the last attempt to up the minimum wage. All that I ask is that any increase is gradual. As many economists agree, an immediate increase especially to the $15 level would be devastating to many businesses and actually result in a net loss of jobs. While there is plenty to debate at an ideological level at this moment in our country, getting businesses reopened is the priority to lessen the need for stimulus that only complicates the future.
While Texas continues to deal with the aftermath of the deep freeze, effects are being felt elsewhere as well. Fertilizer prices already were increasing, and now supply is extremely tight due to gas shortages. After a wet winter, things are about to get very busy with farmers catching up on fertilizer applications.
Continued delays in South American soybean harvest and corn planting helped support row crops earlier this past week as did dryer conditions in Argentina. With a 10-cent range on Friday alone, March corn managed to close positive on the day. The beginning of March is First Notice Day for March futures, so we soon will be rolling to May futures for the grains. New crop corn and soybean futures made progress this week.
Monday was the first time that November new crop soybean futures closed above $12.00 to finish the week at $12.23. December new crop corn futures finished the week just above $4.70. For Oklahoma corn producers who harvest earlier, consider protecting new crop on September corn futures that closed Friday just below $4.90, so higher than December.
Even if harvest is delayed and you have to price off the December, it likely is that carry will return by then and you can roll to the December with a carry. If you would like to lock in corn futures without the risk of margin calls and yet still have the option to negotiate basis and delivery point, I have a new program to allow you to do this. Not only for corn, but also soybeans and wheat. Give me a call if you would like to learn more about this solution while prices are at these levels.
December cotton reached nearly 89.30 cents this week before selling off Thursday. A resumption of the uptrend could see 96.00 cents in the cards. Economic data suggesting a recovery is underway will support this market.
New crop July wheat futures suffered a setback Thursday and Friday after new highs Wednesday at $6.67. While these markets remain at lofty levels, potential for more upside remains as we near the end of March Planting Intentions report and weather ahead of plantings and in South America. Stocks are tight for corn and soybeans providing limited buffer for issues.
Higher feed costs also continue weighing on the cattle market. Feeders closed weak on Friday, and the next couple weeks could see futures selloff further as a lot of cattle are coming off wheat. March feeders sold off 1.7% Friday to close at $138.675. Rallies should be protected. I expect May and possibly April feeder contracts could trade higher, but not until after the slug of cattle come through in March. May feeders finished the week just above $145.00. Live cash cattle traded at $114.00.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts also are available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.