Here we are again in hot, dry Oklahoma July. Thankfully, recent rains have lessened the drought in some areas, but forecasted temperatures may challenge that relief.
Reports of forage shortages have been coming in this past month, so a discussion of forage management through dry times seems fitting.
In general, forage systems of western Oklahoma are accustomed to a drier climate. But drought can shed light on forage mismanagement that might not otherwise be noticeable during periods of adequate rainfall. To understand the importance of drought management, it’s crucial to comprehend the long-term effects of less-than-average rainfall paired with overgrazing. Drought on its own does a great deal of damage to grass stands but overgrazing exacerbate the issue.
During a moisture shortage, some plant processes shut down to preserve the basic health of the plant. This may include root growth, which is necessary for moisture extraction from the soil. Shoots and leaves of grasses are the forage utilized for grazing, but they also are the energy collectors of the plant. The lack of water can cause a plant to refrain from producing shoots or leaves at all. When shoot and leaf growth are limited, adequate plant food may not be produced to grow roots, which leads to decreased forage growth.
It’s a vicious cycle that can take many years to recover.
Multiple years of drought stress can lead to a weakened plant system that is very susceptible to damage from overgrazing. The intensity of grazing or stocking rate refers to the number of animals and duration of grazing a pasture. Forage production can be extensively hindered by heavy grazing due to the excessive removal of leaves and shoots.
For example, when cattle graze 90% of a plant, stress stops root growth in that plant for approximately 2 ½ weeks. When rain does come and pastures attempt to recover, it is crucial to limit the intensity of grazing. By maintaining a light to moderate stocking rate, adequate leaf and shoot material will be retained to allow the plant to grow.
The timing and frequency of grazing must be managed to allow for increased forage growth. Remember, pasture rest needs to occur during the growing season when a plant can recover with moisture and warm temperatures. Wintertime rest does not accomplish the same recovery as a grazing break during the growing season.
While recent rains are an enormous blessing for pastures, weeds and Johnson grass may sprout that can be high in nitrates or prussic acid. Areas of west central Oklahoma have experienced this very thing in the past month.
Small new shoots of Johnson grass tested extremely high in prussic acid, which killed several cattle. There also have been a few samples of young hay grazers that didn’t appear stressed but came back from the lab with 10,000+ ppm nitrate, which is well above the safe level of 3,000 ppm.
Nitrates and prussic acid are a reality of grazing in Oklahoma summers, but producers can manage this risk with a few simple strategies: Never turn hungry cattle out onto a new pasture; all plants are a risk in drought conditions but those more likely to accumulate nitrates and prussic acid are hay grazer, milo, Johnson grass and most broadleaf weeds; test all forages prior to feeding; and ;understand the risks of toxicities in plants after a drought ending rain.
Drought should never be too far from producers’ minds. Grazing with proper stocking rates and being aware of toxicities in summer plants are two ways to manage risk in forage systems this summer.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
