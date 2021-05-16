Wheat prices have experienced a steady rally this spring as we head toward harvest. Current prices are substantially better than any marketing opportunities in the last five years and farmers are taking notice.
There are many ways to take advantage of these prices pre-harvest, including futures contracts, put options and forward contracting. This article will focus on the latter.
Recent cash wheat prices above $6.75/bu. will allow most farmers to make money with an average crop yield. The price trendline, which begins on April 7, provided some support at $7.00/bu. but markets did trade lower. If markets trade further down, a recent bottom near $6.70/bu. gives a floor. I suspect many farmers contracted back in February and March if they were aggressive with marketing.
Recent price action is likely to shake loose any remaining unhedged grain in the region. There always will be those who do not wish to sell pre-harvest, but here is an option for those bushels that are on the fringe. Volatility is very high at the moment and is making it difficult to predict profitability at harvest.
Forward contracting involves signing a contract to deliver a predetermined number of bushels at a specific delivery point. The price received changes daily with markets and allows a producer to take advantage of a favorable price before they have physical bushels in the elevator to sell. This can be advantageous if a producer has a crop currently growing and believes prices will go down.
Consider your insurance guarantee, if you have a 70% revenue policy and an APH of 32 bu./acre, your current guarantee is 22.4 bu./acre or $109.76/acre. If you did not elect Harvest Price Exclusion (HPE), it is likely that your guaranteed revenue will increase as the harvest price will be much higher than $4.90/bu. if prices hold. Therefore, even if you have a crop failure, your insurance will guarantee that you will receive $109.76/acre. If your contract price was $6.75/bu. for instance, you can contract 14 bu./acre without the fear of being unable to deliver on those bushels.
There will be other costs and risks associated with this transaction, such as the crop insurance premium and unknown basis risk. This is why it is a good idea to leave a buffer between contracted bushels and the insurance guarantee. In the previous example, contracting 14 bu./acre at $6.75/bu. ensures a revenue of $94.50/acre. Our guarantee is $109.76/acre leaving a $15/acre buffer for those unknown costs and risks.
In the event of a crop failure, you may have to purchase those undeliverable bushels on the open market to cover your contract. If prices go up, the revenue crop insurance guarantee also will increase because the harvest price will be higher than the initial $4.90/bu. compensating for the more expensive bushels.
If prices go down or stay the same as the initial price, revenue crop insurance provides $109.76/acre, which will be enough to cover our conservative forward contracting by using the crop insurance revenue guarantee. This is an innovative way to flex your insurance coverage and to secure these high prices without paying put option premiums or using futures contracts.
There are many ways to market grain, and the risk protection products producers already utilize can be a great benefit in these strategies. If you would like more information, please contact your local extension office.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service western area ag economics specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.